Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In Beverly Hills Out With Emme, 15: Photos Test Headline

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez held hands as they went for a stroll in Beverly Hills with her child Emme Muniz, 15. The Oscar winner, 50, and “Dear Ben” singer, 53, walked ahead of the teenager as they made their way through a parking lot on Saturday, April 29, presumably for an afternoon of shopping. Emme, who is Jennifer’s child with ex-husband Marc Anthony, was 90s chic in a baggy pair of blue jeans and an oversized olive colored crewneck. The teen, who identifies as non-binary, added a black pair of converse to their laid back look.

Jennifer was stylish as always as she twinned with her child in a loose fitting pair of jeans with a high waist. The Bronx native paired the bottoms with a black floral lace bodysuit with a scoop neck cut. She finished the outfit with a beige and black plaid blazer jacket, platform heels and her go-to pair of aviator sunglasses. Her glam was on point too with her always glowing skin and slicked back high ponytail.

Ben was also looking dapper for the low key outing, opting for a dark gray blazer over a black button down, as well as a faded pair of black jeans. The Air actor was also, fittingly, rocking a pair of Nike low dunks in what appeared to be a mixed brown color way.

Although the Boston native rarely gives interviews, he recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show where he applauded his wife’s work ethic. “There’s no taking away of the work ethic,” he stated to Drew. “The work ethic is real, the discipline is real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular,” he also praised.

In recent months, Jennifer has stayed busy with film, TV and music projects — starring in Prime Video’s hit comedy Shotgun Wedding, as well as promoting her upcoming series Mother on Netflix. She also announced her first new album in years dubbed This Is Me…Now, a sequel to her original 2003 project This Is Me…Then — both inspired by her romance with Ben. Outside of the entertainment space, she also recently released a JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe collaboration with popular e-commerce retailer REVOLVE, as well as her own low alcohol beverage Delola.