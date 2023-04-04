Jennifer Lopez Rocks Tiny Yellow Skort In New Summer Delola Spritzes Ad: Photo

Move over Kendall Jenner, Luke Bryan, and Bethenny Frankel! Jennifer Lopez is now in the alcoholic beverage business with her brand new low-calorie cocktails, Delola Spritzes & Cocktails. The 53-year-old global superstar celebrated her launch on April 4 with an adorable outfit consisting of a summery white and yellow striped mini skort paired with a white button-down that she tied below her chest to show off her toned abs. She had her voluminous honey-brown hair styled in a high ponytail and accessorized with gold hoops. The beautiful campaign images were taken at a cliffside afternoon shindig on the coast of Italy.

In the video for the launch (seen here), the “Get Right” hitmaker explained that the Italian lifestyle inspired her drinks. “All of this came about when I fell in love with the effortlessly elegant lifestyle and hospitality of the Italian coast. I just love it,” she explained. “There’s something about it that just speaks to me and our Delola Spritzes are inspired by this.”

Jennifer claimed her drinks are made “without all the artificial ingredients and all the sugar” that is put into traditional cocktails. “I have been riding nonstop for decades, and more and more, I realize the importance of enjoying life. I just wanted to create something better, better tasting, better ingredients,” she proudly stated. “Something I wanna drink with my friends and family. And that is Delola.” The Marry Me star also said there is less alcohol in her drinks than the average cocktail and that her drinks contain “about the same alcohol as a glass of wine.”

“We really wanted to make something that would set you free,” she said, wrapping up the fun video. “You can have this amazing cocktail and all you have to do is open the bottle and pour over ice. Welcome to the Delola life.” The brand has three flavors as of now, which Jennifer described as “delicious”.

Fans immediately noted in her Instagram comment section that Jennifer has mentioned on several occasions that she does not consume alcohol, which confused them about her decision to sell alcoholic beverages. However, in a press release, she said she believes her cocktails are the perfect balance for how she lives. “I love entertaining and to relax and unwind with friends, but never found a drink that was right for me. I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life. When I didn’t find it, I decided to create Delola, she explained.

“My goals were better ingredients, better taste, fewer calories than traditional cocktails, and one simple pour. Something easy, fun, fresh and delicious,” the mother of two continued. “I knew that if I was looking, others were too. Delola gives people the freedom to enjoy – free from the cutting, squeezing, and mixing, free from the stress of entertaining, free to make ordinary moments extraordinary.”

The company will first launch in the United States and has plans to expand globally. The name for the brand comes from Jennifer’s nickname, Lola.