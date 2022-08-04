Jennifer Lopez Rocks Blue Crop Top While Sunbathing In New Photoshoot In Italy: Photos

Jennifer Lopez glowed during a new photoshoot in Italy. The singer, actor and entrepreneur, 53, sported a blue plaid crop top and matching midi-length skirt as she posed on a boat in Capri, Italy during a photoshoot on Thursday, August 4. The Bronx native wore a blush colored pair of cat eye sunglasses, along with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Her highlighted hair blew in the wind as a photographer snapped away, also capturing the scenic Mediterranean Sea behind her. It’s unclear what the new shoot is for, but the photos will likely pop up on her Instagram account in the weeks or months to come.

Jennifer has been in Italy for about a week now, where she was scheduled as the headlining performer at LuisaViaRoma’s UNICEF Charity Gala last Saturday. She sizzled in a sheer sparkly outfit with a crop top and flared pants as she performed some of her biggest hits including “Dance Again,” “Jenny From The Block” and more. The event raised funds for those in Ukraine amid on-going war with Russia.

Ahead of landing in Italy, the Maid In Manhattan star enjoyed a romantic Paris honeymoon with her new husband Ben Affleck, 49! The rekindled couple were spotted all over the City of Love just six days after their surprise Las Vegas nuptials, where she officially became “Jennifer Lynn Affleck” — legally dropping her birth name. “We did it. Exactly what we wanted,” she wrote in her OnTheJlo newsletter. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world…for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

View Related Gallery Celebs Over 40 Wearing Crop Tops: Pics Of J.Lo, Heidi Klum & More Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Recently Married Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) oozes glamour while pictured in the Italian sunshine on a photoshoot. Jennifer married her actor beau Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony out in Las Vegas and here we see the 53-year-old continue to defy her age in her sexy shoot flaunting her voluptuous alluring figure in a blue gingham patterned dress! **SHOT ON 08/01/2022** Pictured: Jennifer Lopez - J-Lo - Jennifer Affleck BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ben’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, along with Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 14, were also along for the vacation, which Twitter dubbed a “family moon.” Jennifer also marked her 53rd birthday in France while simultaneously dropping her new JLo Body line, starting with a firming Booty Balm. She once again sizzled in the campaign videos and photos, rocking just her birthday suit for a sensational nude portrait by Daniella Mideng.