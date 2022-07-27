Emme & Max Muniz, 14, Spend Quality Time With Mom J.Lo On Paris Vacation: Photo

Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying her honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Paris, but she’s also gotten lots of time to spend with her twins Max and Emme, both 14, during the trip. J.Lo, 53, was seen walking behind the kids while enjoying a beautiful day in Paris on Wednesday, July 27. The kids were in front of her as she waved, during the afternoon stroll.

Jennifer sported a white, long-sleeve top and jeans, as she accessorized with a large set of sunglasses on for the bright walk in the City of Light. Emme walked with their headphones in, and carried what seemed to be a book in the other hand. They sported a matching green top and shorts for the walk. Meanwhile, Max rocked an all-white look with a pair of shorts and a polo, as he checked his phone.

As Ben and Jennifer enjoy their honeymoon, the pair have also gotten a lot of family bonding time in, with their kids on the trip. They’ve gotten sightseeing in, hitting historic spots like The Louvre during their trip. They’ve also gotten plenty of rest and relaxation, enjoying boat rides and meals together. The new step-siblings seem to be enjoying their extended family.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Cutest Photos Since Getting Married Jennifer Lopez with her husband Ben Affleck are seen visiting the Louvre Museum while on their honeymoon in Paris, France on July 26, 2022. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Ben Affleck,Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5328819 260722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

The family vacation came after Ben and J.Lo tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. With the blended family spending time together, Ben’s ex-wife and mother to his children Jennifer Garner is very happy for the pair. A source close to the Alias actress told HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s very happy for her ex and glad to see how Ben’s new wife is with their kids. “Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” they said. “Jen respects J.Lo as a woman and as a mother. She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.”