Jennifer Lopez Delivers An Iconic Performance Of ‘Get Right’ At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

The eyes of the music world turned to Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday (Mar. 22) for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Not only did the ceremony honor Jennifer Lopez with the iHeartRadio Icon award, but it also gave J.Lo., 52, the spotlight and the opportunity to show why she is a living legend. Before she could arrive, Billy Porter and a handful of voguers, in full Pose mode, celebrated some of J.Lo’s most significant fashion moments (with help from some of the biggest drag performers ever.) It was a celebration of all her greatest hits. Enter J.Lo herself, singing “On My Way” while standing next to a banner reading “Equality.”

Cue an outfit change, and Jennifer showed she still could move as she did back when she was a Fly Girl on In Living Color. The crowd got pumped as J.Lo went into “Get Right,” and the audience was right there with her, singing along to every word. Mic. Drop.

Before the performance, J.Lo accepted the Icon award in an emotional speech. After host LL Cool J introduced her by praising her drive, talent, and style (how her Versace dress “inspired Google Images”), Jennifer took her place in the spotlight. “Oh my goodness,” an emotional J.Lo said when accepting the award. “I want to say thank you to iHeart, because I appreciate this so much, so very, very much.” J.Lo tried to get her speech off, but fans kept interrupting with love. When J.Lo got back on track, she said she performs for the fans. “Because of the love you give me and the appreciation and the kindness… that’s what matters to me the most,” she said. J.Lo acknowledged that her fans “were the ones who give me the opportunity” to live a life she never imagined possible. “You did that! You did that for me! You made that dream come true!”

J.Lo thanked all those who had faith in her, even when she didn’t. “Thank you for teaching me who I really am,” said J.Lo. She then said that ICON stands for “I Can Overcome Negativity” and that anyone else can – and anyone else can, too. J.Lo then walked off stage as Ben Affleck and her twins – Max and Esme – cheered on.

Now in its ninth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards selected J.Lo as the 2022 Icon Award recipient because she’s a “cultural icon, businesswoman and award-winning entertainer—spanning her talents across performing, producing, and acting to become one of the most recognizable acts of all time,” iHeartRadio announced in a February blog post. Jennifer is “the only artist to ever have a number one album (J.Lo) and play the lead in a number one film simultaneously (The Wedding Planner), and over her career, she has sold over 75 million records and grossed over $3 billion at the box-office.”

The iHeartRadio Icon Award was first given to Bon Jovi in 2018. Elton John received the honor in 2021 with a tribute performance from H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and Demi Lovato. The iHearts have also handed out the iHeartRadio Innovator Award to such acts as U2, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys, and Pharrell Williams.

J.Lo hasn’t dropped a solo album since 2014’s A.K.A., as her focus has been more on her acting career. Since A.K.A., she’s starred in a handful of movies, including Second Act, The Boy Next Door, Ice Age: Collision Course, Hustlers, and Marry Me. Her rom-com, Shotgun Wedding, is set for a July 2022 release, marking her second film of the year. In February, Marry Me hit theaters, and the soundtrack arrived on streaming services. The album, while not technically a J.Lo solo joint, marked her first new music in a while. Marry Me hit No. 5 on the Billboard US Soundtrack Albums chart, and peaked at No. 135 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Fans have also been enjoying the “Bennifer 2.0” love affair between J.Lo and Ben Affleck. The couple reunited in April 2021, shortly after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Since then, Jen and Ben, 49, have been enjoying a whirlwind, worldwide romance. In early March, the two explored Gran Canaria, Spain, where Jennifer is shooting The Mother. The paparazzi photographed the two sitting together and holding hands on a romantic afternoon date.