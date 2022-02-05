Jennifer Lopez Wears Bikini Top & Cropped Blazer For ‘Marry Me’ Performance On ‘Tonight Show’

Jennifer Lopez shined with beauty when she sang an incredible rendition of her song ‘Marry Me’ with Maluma from the soundtrack of the movie with the same name.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wowed on Feb. 4 when she made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in an eye-catching set of outfits. The singer performed her new song “Marry Me”, from the new film Marry Me, with Maluma, and wore a flattering white bikini top under a matching cropped blazer and a long skirt. Before she sang, she also wore a long bright red dress with spaghetti straps as she happily chatted with the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon.

The Marry Me soundtrack, which the song is on, is already out, but the highly-anticipated movie doesn’t come out until Feb. 11, right before Valentine’s Day. Jennifer and Maluma both star in the film as well as Owen Wilson, John Bradley, and Sarah Silverman. The storyline features a singer (plays by Jennifer) who is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans but right before she says “I do,” she learns about her fiance’s cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. She then locks eyes with a man in the audience and marries him on the spot instead.

When Jennifer’s not pretending to marry someone in a flick, she’s rekindling her romance with her former fiance Ben Affleck, 49. She recently opened up about getting a second chance at love with the actor after the first time around didn’t quite work out the way they planned.

“I feel so very lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” Jennifer told People in early Feb. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

“I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe,” she added. “It deserves that, it really does. We hold it sacred.”

Jennifer and Ben originally ended their engagement back in 2004 but got back together last year.