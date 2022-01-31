Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Wears Cutout Blouse With High-Slit Plaid Skirt On Date Night With Ben Affleck

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Lifestyle Director

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous when she rocked a plaid maxi skirt with a tiny black bra & a blazer while holding hands with Ben Affleck on a date night.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, always looks sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she stepped out on a date with Ben Affleck, in Beverly Hills on Jan. 30. For the occasion, JLo threw on a bright red and purple plaid maxi skirt with a plunging slit on the side.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous in this plaid skirt & blazer while on a date with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills. (BACKGRID)

JLo styled her skirt with a plunging black bra and an oversized black blazer on top, putting her ample cleavage on display. She accessorized with a pair of sky-high black heeled booties and a red leather purse.

Meanwhile, Ben looked just as handsome when he threw on a pair of high-waisted navy blue velvet trousers with a blue button-down shirt tucked in. A pair of brown leather shoes and a long navy blue peacoat tied his look together.

JLo has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and one trend she’s been loving is plaid. Just the other day she rocked a head-to-toe red plaid Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2022 ensemble featuring an oversized plaid chunky knit sweater with crystal embellishments. She tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted flared pants and topped her look off with Tiger Tooth Boots.

Aside from this look, she looked fabulous in another tartan get-up, this time, from Coach. She threw on a high-waisted Coach Plaid Pleated Mini Skirt with a black sweater tucked in and a Coach Men’s Plaid Coat on top. She accessorized with a pair of Foundrae Gold Crescent Ear Hoops with Stars, a Coach Studio Shoulder Bag with Quilting, and Isabel Marant M 0038/S 45Z/Ha Sunglasses.