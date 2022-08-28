Ben Affleck Spoon Feeds Jennifer Lopez Before Sharing A Passionate Kiss In Italy: Photos

The honeymooners! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shared some adorable moments while dining in Lake Como where they're currently vacationing at George Clooney's villa.

By:
August 28, 2022 10:31AM EDT
View gallery
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck spotted shopping in Milan. A huge crowd waited outside the Brunello Cucinelli store to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds on their second honeymoon. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5334477 250822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Mimmo Carriero/IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck was spotted spoon-feeding new wife Jennifer Lopez on their romantic honeymoon! The Oscar winner, 50, and “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, were spotted dining al fresco in Lake Como, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 27 during their on-going honeymoon. It’s unclear what Ben was noshing on, however, he clearly wanted Jen to take a bite of his meal (she could be seen, however, enjoying a plate of pasta with red sauce). The two also shared a sweet kiss while at the table, just after Ben whipped out his phone to show her something.

Ben Affleck spoon feeds Jennifer Lopez during a romantic lunch date in Lake Como, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 27. (BACKGRID)

The PDA didn’t stop with a kiss, as Jennifer went into full wife mode with a serviette to wipe down Ben’s face (and forehead). As they wrapped up their meal, the Wedding Planner star got up to once again lean down and kiss her new husband. Later in the afternoon, Ben put on his photographer hat as he snapped some gorgeous portraits of his stunning partner against the postcard worthy back drop of Lake Como.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands in Europe. (MEGA)

Jennifer was certainly dressed for the occasion, opting for a long knit cream dress with a lace-up criss-cross front and matching hat. A pair of platform espadrille sandals poked out from under the skirt portion, also in a neutral shade to match the rest of her ensemble and tribal print purse. Ben matched her aesthetic with a crisp white button down, cream chinos and white leather sneakers. The two were also sporting aviator sunglasses and their new matching bracelets, which appeared to debut after their nuptials.

The pair have been spotted in and around both the Lake Como and Milan areas following their romantic Georgia wedding on Saturday, Aug. 20. Although the couple legally married in Las Vegas on July 16, their three-day wedding weekend was their first opportunity to celebrate with friends and family, including Matt Damon, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and more. Jennifer stunned for the affair in three custom Ralph Lauren dresses, including a take on his iconic turtleneck column dress with a tiered train skirt, a second covered in pearls, and a third with a crystal-detail cutout which she wore to serenade Ben.

More From Our Partners

ad