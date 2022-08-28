Ben Affleck Spoon Feeds Jennifer Lopez Before Sharing A Passionate Kiss In Italy: Photos

Ben Affleck was spotted spoon-feeding new wife Jennifer Lopez on their romantic honeymoon! The Oscar winner, 50, and “Jenny From The Block” singer, 53, were spotted dining al fresco in Lake Como, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 27 during their on-going honeymoon. It’s unclear what Ben was noshing on, however, he clearly wanted Jen to take a bite of his meal (she could be seen, however, enjoying a plate of pasta with red sauce). The two also shared a sweet kiss while at the table, just after Ben whipped out his phone to show her something.

The PDA didn’t stop with a kiss, as Jennifer went into full wife mode with a serviette to wipe down Ben’s face (and forehead). As they wrapped up their meal, the Wedding Planner star got up to once again lean down and kiss her new husband. Later in the afternoon, Ben put on his photographer hat as he snapped some gorgeous portraits of his stunning partner against the postcard worthy back drop of Lake Como.

Jennifer was certainly dressed for the occasion, opting for a long knit cream dress with a lace-up criss-cross front and matching hat. A pair of platform espadrille sandals poked out from under the skirt portion, also in a neutral shade to match the rest of her ensemble and tribal print purse. Ben matched her aesthetic with a crisp white button down, cream chinos and white leather sneakers. The two were also sporting aviator sunglasses and their new matching bracelets, which appeared to debut after their nuptials.

The pair have been spotted in and around both the Lake Como and Milan areas following their romantic Georgia wedding on Saturday, Aug. 20. Although the couple legally married in Las Vegas on July 16, their three-day wedding weekend was their first opportunity to celebrate with friends and family, including Matt Damon, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and more. Jennifer stunned for the affair in three custom Ralph Lauren dresses, including a take on his iconic turtleneck column dress with a tiered train skirt, a second covered in pearls, and a third with a crystal-detail cutout which she wore to serenade Ben.