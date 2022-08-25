Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look Blissfully Happy Honeymooning At George Clooney’s Villa

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked at each other with such love as they continued their epic Italian honeymoon in these new photos of the couple.

August 25, 2022 2:13PM EDT
Savannah, GA - And the bride wore… white. Jennifer Lopez wears a stunning white wedding dress as she celebrates her marriage to Ben Affleck, suitably dashing in a white jacket and black pants. The couple kissed and posed for pics around Ben's $8million Georgia mansion on Saturday evening before spending the night celebrating their love and their union with family and a raft of A-list friends. All the couple's children from their new blended family were also spotted on a walkway leading to Ben's plantation style house with two of the boys carrying J Lo, now Jennifer Affleck's, incredible train.
Image Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

The Bennifer honeymoon continues! Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, visited their pal George Clooney‘s Villa L’Oleandra in Lake Como, Italy on August 25, where they were pictured lovingly gazing at each other on the lavish balcony in adorable new photos which can be seen HERE.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: KCS Presse / MEGA)

J.Lo looked super stylish in a bright yellow dress and a pair of aviator sunglasses. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker pulled her dark hair back in a low bun. She sweetly stared at Ben, who wore a long-sleeved beige shirt with white jeans. The Justice League actor sat on the edge of the balcony and used his cell phone to snap photos of the gorgeous scenery.

Ben and Jen jetted off to Italy days after their lavish Georgia wedding. They went on romantic boat ride on Lake Como on August 23. The following day, they were seen enjoying ice cream in the village of Menaggio where they paid a visit to some local shops. As expected, the couple packed on plenty of PDA during these honeymoon outings.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Georgia (Photo: Backgrid)

Bennifer held their romantic Aug. 20 nuptials at Ben’s Riceboro, Georgia estate surrounded by friends and family, including their five children. Jen wore three dresses that were all custom made by Ralph Lauren on her wedding day, while Ben wore a fancy suit from the iconic fashion company. The couple shared their vows officiated by friend Jay Shetty before a fireworks filled reception planned by Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle.

The Georgia party was actually the second wedding for Bennifer. The pair first tied the knot at Las Vegas’s Little White Chapel on July 16, three months after they got engaged. After the Vegas wedding, Ben and Jen flew to Paris for a family vacation. Jen stayed in Europe while Ben went back to work in Los Angeles, before they traveled to Georgia to host the three-day wedding extravaganza.

We’ve been loving every minute of the Bennifer honeymoon. Ben and Jen are genuinely so in love and that’s more evident with each and every picture of them together. We can’t wait to see what they’re up to in Italy next!

