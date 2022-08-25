Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Out In Italy As Their Bodyguard Watches: Video

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, couldn’t stop kissing in Milan! The newlyweds arrived in Italy‘s fashion capital on Thursday, Aug. 25, where they perused some luxury stores — including Cartier. Ben and J.Lo held hands as they exited the boutique, stopping in the window where they displayed some PDA — fully making out for a moment as their bodyguard (seemingly not minding) watched on, per TMZ.

The This Is Me…Then singer looked gorgeous as always for the outing, going with a white crop top and matching wide legged pants. She added a chunky sandal heel to her feet, as well as a wide brim straw hat and a white handbag with a tribal inspired pattern. Meanwhile, Ben sported his go-to button down with a white tank underneath, as well as jeans and sneakers. The Boston native finished his casual ensemble off with a pair of aviator sunglasses, a style loved by both him and Jen.

The pair have been spotted in multiple locations around Italy since their Georgia wedding on Saturday, including Lake Como! Ben and J.Lo took in the sights of scenic Tremezzo on a boat before lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. During the outdoor meal, the two once again couldn’t stop kissing — with Ben even checking out their wedding photos at one point on his phone. The Town actor was spotted holding up his iPhone displaying an image of Jen in one of her three custom Ralph Lauren gowns last week (specifically the stunning pearl gown).

Ben and Jennifer said their vows in front of friends and family on Aug. 20 at the actor’s 87 acre Riceboro estate, just an hour out of Savannah, Georgia. The romantic ceremony was officiated by friend Jay Shetty, followed by a reception helmed by event planning extraordinaire Colin Cowie. Bennifer’s three day wedding reportedly cost $400K and was attended by friends like Jimmy Kimmel, Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, as well as Matt Damon and his brother Kyle. Notably, Ben and Jen were legally married a month prior in Las Vegas, Nevada.