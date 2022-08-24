J.Lo & Ben Affleck Enjoy Ice Cream & Shopping For Home Goods During Italy Honeymoon

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, were spotted enjoying some ice cream in Italy! The newly married couple were seen in the village of Menaggio on Wednesday, Aug. 24 as they paid a visit to some local shops in the area per Page Six — including one called Decio ImmagineCasa, which retails home goods. Ben and J.Lo beamed as they posed for a photo with the shop owner, who called them “unexpected customers” in an Instagram caption.

The “Dear Ben” singer looked gorgeous on day two of her honeymoon, rocking a breezy off-the-shoulder yellow dress by FARM Rio (the “Yellow Knit Midi Dress”). The number included cutouts around the waist and a long skirt, falling to her ankles. She paired the summer-approved item with her signature oversized wire-frame sunglasses, Valentino’s V-Logo wicker side bag and her favorite TKEES leather flip flips. Eagle eyed fans also noticed the pair appeared to be wearing new matching chain bracelets.

Jen was still holding onto her nearly-finished ice cream as she smiled alongside Ben, who put his arm around his new wife in the cute photo. The Boston native stayed casual in a beige button down shirt and black jeans, along with black lace up shoes — practical for the couple’s later Vespa ride. Bennifer twinned in silver helmets in other images floating around in social media, staying safe as they prepared to zip around the village.

A day prior, the couple were seen going for a romantic boat ride on Lake Como where close pal George Clooney — also a guest at their Georgia wedding — owns a home. The trip around Tremezzo wasn’t without PDA, as they shared a sweet kiss caught by photographers as they soaked in the view. The same day, Ben and J.Lo stopped by the Grand Hotel Tremezzo for lunch.

The romantic honeymoon comes just days after their romantic Aug. 20 nuptials at Ben’s Riceboro, Georgia estate surrounded by family and friends. Jennifer looked gorgeous in three custom Ralph Lauren dresses for the evening, including a take on the designer’s iconic turtleneck column design with a ruffle skirt train. The two said vows officiated by friend Jay Shetty before a fireworks filled reception planned by Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle.