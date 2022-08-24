Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Cozy Up On Romantic Boat Ride During Italy Honeymoon: Photos

Just days after their lavish Georgia wedding, Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, have jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon. In photos obtained by Page Six, the newlyweds were spotted on a boat together cuddling up side-by-side. The couple was inseparable as they took a trip around Lake Como after traveling to Northern Italy.

This romantic honeymoon is just for J.Lo and Ben. They were surrounded by family and loved ones as they got married for a second time on August 20 in Riceboro, Georgia, at Ben’s 87-acre estate. J.Lo and Ben’s kids, as well as close pals Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and more were in attendance.

Jennifer took wedding fashion to a whole new level. The bride wore 3 dresses that were custom-made by Ralph Lauren. The dress she walked down the aisle in a stunning gown that featured over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles. For the cocktail party and wedding reception, J.Lo changed into two different dresses. One dress had a Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline, and the other glamorous gown featured cascading strings of pearls.

After Jennifer and Ben got married for the first time in Las Vegas, the couple flew to Paris for a family vacation. Their love for each other was on full display as they walked the streets of Paris, went to the Lourve, and celebrated J.Lo’s 53rd birthday. Following their Paris getaway, J.Lo stayed over in Europe while Ben went back to work in Los Angeles.

“They completely understand that there are going to be times when they can’t always be together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed in great lengths throughout their relationship so it’s nothing new. Sure, being apart so soon after their wedding isn’t ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and are loving every minute of the journey.”