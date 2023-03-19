Jennifer Lopez Stuns In High Slit Gown For JLo By Jennifer Lopez X Revolve Party: Photos

Jennifer Lopez arrived in style for her JLo by Jennifer Lopez X REVOLVE party. The 53-year-old icon stunned in a high slit metallic gown with cutouts as she celebrated the launch of the new shoe collection at a private Beverly Hills estate on Saturday, March 18. She paired the stunning dress with a dark gray furry jacket, as well as dramatic gold drop earrings and a platform lavender sandal. Her glam was also on point, as she kept her hair parted slicked behind her ears with a side part.

The Bronx native also used the event to promote her upcoming new album This Is Me…Now, serving up a signature cocktail with the same name. Guests at the lavish soirée included Christina Milian — who wrote Jen’s 2001 hit “Play” — sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, as well as comedian Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer was also seen snapping photos and catching up with REVOLVE’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona.

The new shoe collection, which includes plenty of height and bling, was dropped on Instagram and REVOLVE’s website earlier this week with 13 styles including platform sandals, rhinestone bedazzled boots, mules, feather adorned heels and more. Jennifer also stunned in the campaign photos for the collaboration, wearing a sexy black halter dress with cutouts as she modeled the dramatic “Beverly” shoe in silver. In another look, she looked gorgeous in a black bodysuit with a sheer mesh skirt which she paired with the asymmetrical feather-detail “Sunset” sandal.

The Shotgun Wedding actress took to Instagram live to give her millions of followers an inside look at the intimate party, also posting a reel to viral hit “Boys a liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice and Pink Pantheress. Christina, Halle and Chloe all made appearances in the short the short video, along with a peak at the shows on display, and the evenings entertainment which included synchronized swimming dancers.