Jennifer Lopez Stuns In High Slit Gown For JLo By Jennifer Lopez X Revolve Party: Photos

Jennifer Lopez held a soirée at a Beverly Hills estate to launch her new shoe collab with Revolve, and was joined by stars Chloe and Halle Bailey, Christina Milian and more.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 19, 2023 10:40AM EDT
View gallery
Singer Christina Aguilera wearing a Galia Lahav dress 'Mulan' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Mar 2020
Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez wears an extravagant feathered top and a slit black satin dress at her Revolve Launch Party in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shows off her curvy physique in a yellow/orange dress as she's seen leaving Asian fusion restaurant Crustacean's after celebrating her 28th birthday party with friends in Beverly Hills. Megan and her friends celebrated at the restaurant for 3 hours until leaving at around 12 midnight. Her friends were seen loading up Megan’s car with many high end gifts from Chanel to Louis Vuitton and so on. Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez arrived in style for her JLo by Jennifer Lopez X REVOLVE party. The 53-year-old icon stunned in a high slit metallic gown with cutouts as she celebrated the launch of the new shoe collection at a private Beverly Hills estate on Saturday, March 18. She paired the stunning dress with a dark gray furry jacket, as well as dramatic gold drop earrings and a platform lavender sandal. Her glam was also on point, as she kept her hair parted slicked behind her ears with a side part.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving for her REVOLVE launch party in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 18. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

The Bronx native also used the event to promote her upcoming new album This Is Me…Now, serving up a signature cocktail with the same name. Guests at the lavish soirée included Christina Milian — who wrote Jen’s 2001 hit “Play” — sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, as well as comedian Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer was also seen snapping photos and catching up with REVOLVE’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona.

The new shoe collection, which includes plenty of height and bling, was dropped on Instagram and REVOLVE’s website earlier this week with 13 styles including platform sandals, rhinestone bedazzled boots, mules, feather adorned heels and more. Jennifer also stunned in the campaign photos for the collaboration, wearing a sexy black halter dress with cutouts as she modeled the dramatic “Beverly” shoe in silver. In another look, she looked gorgeous in a black bodysuit with a sheer mesh skirt which she paired with the asymmetrical feather-detail “Sunset” sandal.

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey arrive for the JLo Jennifer Lopez X Revolve launch. (Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID)

The Shotgun Wedding actress took to Instagram live to give her millions of followers an inside look at the intimate party, also posting a reel to viral hit “Boys a liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice and Pink Pantheress. Christina, Halle and Chloe all made appearances in the short the short video, along with a peak at the shows on display, and the evenings entertainment which included synchronized swimming dancers.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad