Jennifer Lopez, 53, Looks Insanely Sexy In Cutout Dress For REVOLVE Campaign

Jennifer Lopez looked sexier than ever in a cutout dress for a new REVOLVE campaign.

March 16, 2023 12:29PM EDT
Image Credit: REVOLVE

Another day, another campaign for Jennifer Lopez who looked incredibly sexy in a cutout dress for a new REVOLVE campaign. The 53-year-old looked stunning in the new campaign when she rocked a slew of stylish outfits including a cutout black sequin dress.

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a new REVOLVE campaign. (REVOLVE)
In the photos, JLo wore a halterneck black sequin dress that had a tiny bandeau top across her chest and two massive cutouts on either side of her waist. Her tiny waist and rock-hard abs were on display in the sleeveless frock and she accessorized with a pair of sky-high, bedazzled silver & PVC platform heels.

In another extremely sexy photo, JLo wore a long-sleeve mesh sequin black dress that featured an opaque black bodysuit that was extremely high-rise, showing off most of her hips and all of her legs. The floor-length dress featured a see-through overlay with a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt and she topped her look off with black heels that had feather cuffs.

For her last outfit in the campaign, JLo rocked a skintight black turtleneck jumpsuit that had fringe tassels hanging off the sleeves and sides of the pants. She topped her look off with knee-high metallic silver studded heeled boots and pin-straight long hair that was parted in the middle.

The new JLO Jennifer Lopez exclusive line of footwear includes a 16-piece collection of heels ranging from metallics to crystal embellishments and animal prints that debut online exclusively at REVOLVE.com with prices ranging from $145-$200.

This is JLo’s second campaign in just a week and just the other day she looked just as sexy for the lingerie brand, Intimissimi, when she wore a slew of bras and underwear. In the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, JLo slayed in a plunging pink bra with white lace details. The low-cut underwire bra revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching pink and lace-lined panties with a silky pink robe on top.

