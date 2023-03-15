Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘BEN’ Necklace With A Towel & Nothing Else In New Skincare Video

Ben Affleck is always close to his wife, Jennifer Lopez’s, heart thanks to this necklace! The singer took to Instagram on March 15 to share a video of her post-shower skincare routine, using JLo Beauty products. In the clip, she’s barefaced, wearing nothing but a towel around her body and head. Her only accessory is the gold heart necklace, which has the letters B-E-N dangled across the center.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jennifer in this necklace, though. She actually first debuted the jewelry while out and about in July 2021. At the time, the two were newly back together following Jen’s March 2021 split from Alex Rodriguez.

In 2022, Jennifer upgraded her jewelry with another personalized piece to add to her collection. In November, she posted a photo of herself wearing a necklace that read “Jennifer & Ben.” This came following the pair’s summer 2022 nuptials. They tied the knot in July during a Las Vegas ceremony, and followed it up with a bigger reception in August. Jen and Ben’s marriage has been nearly 20 years in the making, as they were first supposed to walk down the aisle in 2003, but wound up calling off the wedding just days prior. They split in 2004 and went their separate ways for 17 years before finding their way back to each other.

Meanwhile, Jen recently revealed a more permanent tribute to her hubby, as well. In February, she got her first tattoo, and it was dedicated to Ben. The ink is an infinity symbol with an arrow going through it and their names embedded in the infinity lines. Ben also got a tattoo; his is of two arrows criss-crossing, with the letters “J” and “B,” for his and Jen’s first names.

Since getting back together, Jen and Ben have blended their families, and have five children between them. Ben shares three kids with ex, Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer has two children (twins) with ex Marc Anthony.