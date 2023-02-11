Ben Affleck Takes Family Photos With Jennifer Lopez, Daughter Seraphina, 14, Mom Chris & More

Ben Affleck is back in director mode! The Oscar winner, 50, was seen behind the camera as he seemingly filmed or snapped photos of his wife Jennifer Lopez and his daughter Seraphina, 14, as well as his mother Chris Anne Boldt in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 11. His son Samuel, 10, was also present as he took a seat next to The Town actor — likely also hopping in for some shots with his stepmom, older sister and his grandmother. The shoot appeared to be casual and laid back based on how the group was dressed.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer opted for a long patterned skirt along with a tribal inspired open cardigan, keeping her highlighted locks down and in a blown out style. Seraphina stayed casual in a straight leg black jean and brown plaid button down as she cruised alongside Jennifer on a skateboard, showing off her brown colored Nike low dunks. Meanwhile, Ben sported his go-to uniform of jeans, sneakers and a long black sleeve shirt while his son Samuel added a pop of color with red lace-up running shoes — also by Nike — and a pair of ribbed Adidas socks.

The family outing comes just a day ahead of Ben making his debut in a Dunkin commercial, which is also the company’s first-ever Super Bowl ad. He was seen filming the project several weeks ago in Boston as he worked the drive thru window with Jennifer also on-site. Notably, the Bronx native is also expected to make an appearance in the ad, which is one of the most anticipated for game day on Feb. 12.

The company dropped a teaser to the ad via their Instagram earlier in the week, writing, “instead of wondering what could have been we started wondering what could have Ben” — making a hilarious play on Ben’s name. Ben can also be heard saying, “Welcome to Dunkin’, we’re a very friendly special establishment — America runs on Dunkin’…this is the Dunkin’ run partner,” in the brief audio teaser.