Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite For A Family Outing With Their Kids Samuel & Violet: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner put on a solid show of co-parenting when they reunited in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 16. The former power couple were spotted with huge smiles on their faces during an outing with their daughter Violet, 14 and son Samuel, 10, as seen in photos here. Ben and Jen’s eldest daughter, Seraphina, 16, appeared to have skipped the family outing.

The amicable post-split relationship between the Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl ad star and the Alias vet seems to be going strong, as Ben and Jennifer appeared to enjoy their time together with the kids. Jennifer held the hand of Violet, who towers over her, while Ben held onto his only son’s hand as they all reportedly left Samuel’s basketball game together. In another adorable pic, Violet sat between her two parents on a set of steps while they all chit chatted.

Ben’s hang out with Jennifer, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018, came only two days after he celebrated Valentine’s Day in a major way with his new bride Jennifer Lopez. The “Dear Ben” singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she and Ben had inked their initials on each other for matching tattoos! “Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow,” Jennifer captioned the post.

The bold body art might have also been in celebration of Ben and Jen’s hilarious ad for Dunkin Donuts, which debuted on Sunday’s Super Bowl and immediately began trending. In the commercial, Ben works at the donut shop when J.Lo pulls up to the drive-through window and is shocked to see him. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” she asks Ben before demanding he gets in the car. “And get me a glazed!” she shouts.

Ben and J.Lo were an item before the Batman Vs Superman actor got together with Garner. In 2002, the It couple were engaged, only to call it off by 2004. Ben then wed Garner almost a year later and welcomed their three kids before officially splitting in 2018. By 2021, Bennifer 2.0 was on and the rest is history.