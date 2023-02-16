Hailey Bieber Dresses In Sexy, Cutout Romper For Justin On Valentine’s Day: Photo

For Valentine's Day, Hailey Bieber got in the spirit of the 'lovers' holiday by dressing up in a barely-there red romper, an outfit that would definitely give her hubby, Justin Bieber, a reason to smile.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
February 16, 2023 1:42PM EST
View gallery
Taylor Swift attends the world premiere of "The Giver" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Monday, Aug. 11, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez is all glammed up as she and Ben Affleck are seen holding hands as they arrive at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for a Valentine's Day romantic dinner for two in Santa Monica. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kelsea Ballerini wears a pink dress with heart-shaped bustier and pink high heels at Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week. Pictured: Kelsea Ballerini Ref: SPL5522081 130223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

“Day 4 lovers,” Hailey Bieber captioned the Instagram Gallery she uploaded on Feb. 15. In the first slide, Hailey, 26, stands wearing a red romper covered in white polka dots, a black leather jacket, and a pair of red pumps. That’s practically all she’s wearing, as the romper’s cutouts make it look like she’s wearing little more than a few intricate bows. In the third slide, Justin Bieber’s better half gives a closer look at her outfit and her slicked-back hair and gold jewelry. While it’s unclear if this was Hailey’s gift to Justin, 28, for Valentine’s Day, one can assume he preferred that over chocolates.

The rest of the gallery showed snaps from Hailey’s travels. There was a picture of pink clouds at sunset, a snap of their dog Piggy, and a photo of a flowery landscape. Hailey also shared a photo of her kissing Justin (who wore a pink beanie) to her Instagram Story. She captioned the shot with three hearts, each bearing one of Cupid’s Arrows.

Hailey and Justin spent the first bit of February out in Hawaii. The couple traveled to the islands to celebrate professional surfer Kelia Moniz’s 30th birthday, and Justin posted several snapshots from the trip. He also shared several posts of him holding Keila’s 3-month-old and 2-year-old sons. Justin has made it clear that he’s looking forward to being a father, but only if Hailey is ready. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do,” he said in a 2020 interview.

Justin and Hailey (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

Hailey and her relationship with Selena Gomez have recently been thrust into the spotlight. In a now-deleted TikTok, Hailey,  Kendall Jenner, and singer Justine Skye lip-synched to audio that went, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” They smirked at the camera and sipped out of wine glasses, and many fans theorized that this was somehow connected to Selena, 30. Gomez responded to one fan’s concern, writing in response to a comment, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!”

Selena also said that being compared to Justin’s girlfriends was why she handed control of her Instagram over to her team. “I went through a hard time in a breakup, and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback]—not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else,” she says. “There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one. People can call me ugly or stupid, and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying.”

However, in 2022, Hailey said that she and Selena had talked since the former married Justin Bieber. She said that there was no drama between them. “It’s all respect. It’s all love.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad