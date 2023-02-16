Hailey Bieber Dresses In Sexy, Cutout Romper For Justin On Valentine’s Day: Photo

“Day 4 lovers,” Hailey Bieber captioned the Instagram Gallery she uploaded on Feb. 15. In the first slide, Hailey, 26, stands wearing a red romper covered in white polka dots, a black leather jacket, and a pair of red pumps. That’s practically all she’s wearing, as the romper’s cutouts make it look like she’s wearing little more than a few intricate bows. In the third slide, Justin Bieber’s better half gives a closer look at her outfit and her slicked-back hair and gold jewelry. While it’s unclear if this was Hailey’s gift to Justin, 28, for Valentine’s Day, one can assume he preferred that over chocolates.

The rest of the gallery showed snaps from Hailey’s travels. There was a picture of pink clouds at sunset, a snap of their dog Piggy, and a photo of a flowery landscape. Hailey also shared a photo of her kissing Justin (who wore a pink beanie) to her Instagram Story. She captioned the shot with three hearts, each bearing one of Cupid’s Arrows.

Hailey and Justin spent the first bit of February out in Hawaii. The couple traveled to the islands to celebrate professional surfer Kelia Moniz’s 30th birthday, and Justin posted several snapshots from the trip. He also shared several posts of him holding Keila’s 3-month-old and 2-year-old sons. Justin has made it clear that he’s looking forward to being a father, but only if Hailey is ready. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do,” he said in a 2020 interview.

Hailey and her relationship with Selena Gomez have recently been thrust into the spotlight. In a now-deleted TikTok, Hailey, Kendall Jenner, and singer Justine Skye lip-synched to audio that went, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” They smirked at the camera and sipped out of wine glasses, and many fans theorized that this was somehow connected to Selena, 30. Gomez responded to one fan’s concern, writing in response to a comment, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!”

Selena also said that being compared to Justin’s girlfriends was why she handed control of her Instagram over to her team. “I went through a hard time in a breakup, and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback]—not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else,” she says. “There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one. People can call me ugly or stupid, and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying.”

However, in 2022, Hailey said that she and Selena had talked since the former married Justin Bieber. She said that there was no drama between them. “It’s all respect. It’s all love.“