Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Just As Tall As Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Outing

At just 13 years old, Seraphina Affleck is already creeping up on her mom, Jennifer Garner’s, height! The teenager stepped out with Jen to do some shopping on Dec. 19, and she was just as tall as the actress. Jennifer showed off her new, shorter hairstyle while getting in some bonding with her middle child. She paired jeans with a turtleneck sweater as she walked alongside Seraphina on the streets of California.

Seraphina also kept it casual for the outing, wearing jeans, a t-shirt and sneakers. She carried a fruit drink in one hand, which she sipped as she chatted with her mom. Jen shares Seraphina with her ex, Ben Affleck. They also have a 17-year-old daughter, Violet, and 10-year-old son, Samuel.

Jen and Ben split in 2015, but have remained extremely amicable, especially as co-parents. Ben went on to marry Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, more than 20 years after they were first together in the early 2000s. On the same day that Jen and Seraphina were out shopping, Ben actually scored some bonding with his stepson, Max Muniz, who J.Lo shares with ex, Marc Anthony. Ben was photographed giving Max a hug when they stepped out together.

Seraphina has actually formed a very close relationship with Jennifer’s child — and Max’s twin — Emme Muniz amidst Ben and Jen’s romance. The two have been seen together with Ben and J.Lo on a number of occasions since the couple eloped in Vegas in July. Following the surprise July ceremony, Ben and Jen went on to have a bigger wedding in Georgia in August, as well.

Ben and J.Lo were engaged in 2002, but called off their Sept. 2003 wedding and went on to break up in Jan. 2004. Ben married Jen G. the following year and they were together for ten years before calling it quits in 2015. Before her reconciliation with Ben, J.Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but they split in the spring of 2021.