Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Taller Than Mom Jennifer Garner On Pumpkin Patch Outing: Photos

Scary how fast they grow up! Jennifer Garner, 50, kicked off the Halloween season by taking her kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, to a Moorpark, California pumpkin patch on Oct. 5, 2022.

It was clear that Jen’s kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 50, were getting older. While out, the actress’ middle child stood almost as tall as mom, who is 5’8″. Eldest sibling Violet, 16, appeared to be off on her own.

It looked like a fun day for the trio, who each donned comfortable duds for the hot day under the Southern California sun. Jennifer was super cute in a sleeveless linen jumpsuit that buttoned down the front. Shielding herself from the UV rays, she popped on a denim baseball hat and sunglasses. Comfy sneakers completed the look.

While the Houston-born actress went with a utility-chic style, Seraphina looked like a total teen towering over mom while playing on their phone. The middle schooler also rocked comfy, cool duds, opting for slouchy olive green pants and a charcoal-colored polo.

It was a good thing everyone was dressed to move around. Samuel and Seraphina climbed to the top of some haystacks as mom snapped photos. Soon, she joined her kids for some more pics. They made sure to survey the patch for all the best gourds, before picking their own pumpkins and heading home.

The Garner-Affleck family started ramping up for spooky season as soon as possible. Seraphina joined dad Ben and stepsibling Emme Muniz, 14, for a trip to an LA costume shop on Sep. 24, 2022. It looked like a successful trip, as the group emerged with big smiles and full bags.5

The blended family has only gotten closer since Ben married Emme’s mom Jennifer Lopez, 53, in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony in July of 2022. J. Lo is also mom to Max Muniz, 13, Emme’s twin brother.