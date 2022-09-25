Ben Affleck Steps Out With Seraphina, 13, & Emme, 14, For Halloween Shopping Trip: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, got in a little Halloween shopping with two of his kids on Saturday. The actor was photographed walking in and out of what appeared to be a costume shop in Los Angeles, CA along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and stepchild, Emme, 14. They all looked happy to be out and about and had smiles on their faces as they left the store with multiple bags.

Ben wore a navy blue button-down top over a white graphic t-shirt, black pants, and black, white, and blue Nike sneakers. Seraphina wore a white top with a jacket, blue graphic shorts, black socks with multi-colored patterns, and white sneakers, while Emme wore a white graphic sweatshirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers. There appeared to be another child with them as they walked by cameras.

Ben, Seraphina, and Emme’s latest outing comes after sources told us Ben and his new wife Jennifer Lopez‘s kids are helping custom design their own bedrooms in a newly renovated house they’re living in. “It was Ben’s idea to stay in J.Lo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for J.Lo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”

“The grounds are like a park, their family can truly have privacy,” another insider said. “And Jennifer Garner lives 20 minutes away in Brentwood, so the location is ideal in that way too. It really makes so much sense because what they need to change can be done in this reno. The kids are all getting to custom design their rooms so it’s also a fun family project, they’re all excited.”

Ben and J.Lo got married in Las Vegas, NV in July and had a second wedding in Georgia a few weeks later and have seemed inseparable ever since. They have been seen on numerous outings with their now blended family, which also includes Ben’s daughter Violet, 16, and son Samuel, 10, as well as J.Lo’s son, Max, 14. Last month, another source told us that even though the couple’s very busy, they’re so happy with their new life together.

“They both have a ton going on with work and with the kids’ new school year and then on top of that the remodel,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “A lot of people would be stressed but Jennifer’s very serene about it all. She’s just so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck, she’s on top of the world.”