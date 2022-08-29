Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Return To LA After Romantic Italian Honeymoon: Photo

Home sweet home! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrived back home in Los Angeles, after enjoying their honeymoon in Italy, on Monday, August 29. The couple was seen heading to a car after a flight on their private plane. They were dressed in similarly colored outfits, as they made their way back home after the romantic trip, following their second wedding ceremony earlier in August.

Ben sported a beige blazer over a matching half-zip sweater, gray sweat pants and white sneakers as he headed to the car. He also rocked some aviator sunglasses and carried a backpack. Jennifer wore a white and brown sweater and carried a white hat in her hand, as she also donned a similar pair of sunglasses.

The pair looked glad to be back in Los Angeles after an amazing time in Europe. As they headed to their flight, they were seen in Italy, and J.Lo grabbed Ben’s butt on the way to the plane. During the trip, the couple clearly made the most of their romantic honeymoon, enjoying each other’s company the entire time.

The trip to Italy came after three days’ worth of festivities for the couple’s lavish wedding ceremony, surrounded by friends and family in Georgia. The Peach State ceremony took place about a month after Bennifer said their “I do’s” in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas. After their impromptu Vegas wedding, Ben and J.Lo had a similar French honeymoon, but instead of going just the two of them, they brought their kids along for the trip. The Town star’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, joined them as did the “I’m Real” singer’s twins Max and Emme, both 14.

Now that the couple have returned to the U.S., they’re reportedly both hopping back into projects, as a source close to J.Lo revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively. “Ben and Jennifer will both head straight back to work after their honeymoon,” the insider said. They continued to explain that the pair have a lot on their plates, but they’re taking it in stride. “They both have a ton going on with work and with the kids’ new school year and then on top of that the remodel. A lot of people would be stressed but Jennifer’s very serene about it all. She’s just so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck, she’s on top of the world,” they explained.