Jennifer Lopez Grabs Ben Affleck’s Butt As They Board Private Plane After Honeymoon

The honeymoon continues! Jennifer Lopez reached for Ben Affleck’s rear end as they headed towards their private jet, as they left Italy following their honeymoon. J.Lo, 53, could be seen with her hand resting on her husband’s butt as they made their way to their flight on Monday, August 29. The newlyweds seemed they were clearly enjoying their time in Europe.

The couple looked like they were clearly enjoying each other’s company with their arms around one another. They also rocked similar jackets and shades as they went to board their plane. Jennifer’s jacket was a little lighter and more of an off-white color, while Ben’s was more of a beige. Aside from the sunglasses, Jennifer had some awesome jewelry on her hand that was resting on her husband’s backside. Besides a massive ring, she also had a subtle, thin, gold bracelet.

The pair enjoyed a romantic honeymoon after they had an extravagant wedding celebration at Ben’s Georgia home, where they exchanged vows again after first saying “I do” in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. Ben, 50, and Jennifer definitely had a blast during their European getaway. In the second ceremony, the couple reportedly had beautiful vows, and J.Lo even debuted a new song that she wrote for her husband.

Aside from grabbing the Gone Girl star’s butt, Jennifer and her husband have been enjoying all that Italy has to offer during their second honeymoon. They’ve been seen going for boat rides, taking in gorgeous sights, having romantic meals, and shopping. Of course, there’s also been some PDA, as the newlyweds can’t seem to keep their hands off of one another.

Even though it’s clear that the couple had a great honeymoon, a source close to them revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they’re looking forward to getting home. “Getting away together to Italy is romantic but really for them, the most romantic thing is creating a life together as husband and wife,” the insider said.