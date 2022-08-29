Jennifer Lopez Grabs Ben Affleck’s Butt As They Board Private Plane After Honeymoon

The 'Jenny From the Block' singer had some fun with her new husband, as they jetted out of Italy on their honeymoon.

By:
August 29, 2022 12:52PM EDT
jennifer lopez, ben affleck
View gallery
Savannah, GA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - And the bride wore… white. Jennifer Lopez wears a stunning white wedding dress as she celebrates her marriage to Ben Affleck, suitably dashing in a white jacket and black pants. The couple kissed and posed for pics around Ben’s $8million Georgia mansion on Saturday evening before spending the night celebrating their love and their union with family and a raft of A-list friends. All the couple’s children from their new blended family were also spotted on a walkway leading to Ben’s plantation style house with two of the boys carrying J Lo, now Jennifer Affleck’s, incredible train. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Savannah, GA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - And the bride wore… white. Jennifer Lopez wears a stunning white wedding dress as she celebrates her marriage to Ben Affleck, suitably dashing in a white jacket and black pants. The couple kissed and posed for pics around Ben’s $8million Georgia mansion on Saturday evening before spending the night celebrating their love and their union with family and a raft of A-list friends. All the couple’s children from their new blended family were also spotted on a walkway leading to Ben’s plantation style house with two of the boys carrying J Lo, now Jennifer Affleck’s, incredible train. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Savannah, GA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - And the bride wore… white. Jennifer Lopez wears a stunning white wedding dress as she celebrates her marriage to Ben Affleck, suitably dashing in a white jacket and black pants. The couple kissed and posed for pics around Ben’s $8million Georgia mansion on Saturday evening before spending the night celebrating their love and their union with family and a raft of A-list friends. All the couple’s children from their new blended family were also spotted on a walkway leading to Ben’s plantation style house with two of the boys carrying J Lo, now Jennifer Affleck’s, incredible train. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

The honeymoon continues! Jennifer Lopez reached for Ben Affleck’s rear end as they headed towards their private jet, as they left Italy following their honeymoon. J.Lo, 53, could be seen with her hand resting on her husband’s butt as they made their way to their flight on Monday, August 29. The newlyweds seemed they were clearly enjoying their time in Europe.

Jennifer and Ben wrapped their arms around each other heading to their jet. (COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

The couple looked like they were clearly enjoying each other’s company with their arms around one another. They also rocked similar jackets and shades as they went to board their plane. Jennifer’s jacket was a little lighter and more of an off-white color, while Ben’s was more of a beige. Aside from the sunglasses, Jennifer had some awesome jewelry on her hand that was resting on her husband’s backside. Besides a massive ring, she also had a subtle, thin, gold bracelet.

The pair enjoyed a romantic honeymoon after they had an extravagant wedding celebration at Ben’s Georgia home, where they exchanged vows again after first saying “I do” in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. Ben, 50, and Jennifer definitely had a blast during their European getaway. In the second ceremony, the couple reportedly had beautiful vows, and J.Lo even debuted a new song that she wrote for her husband.

J.Lo grabbed her new hubby’s butt as they headed to the plane. (COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Aside from grabbing the Gone Girl star’s butt, Jennifer and her husband have been enjoying all that Italy has to offer during their second honeymoon. They’ve been seen going for boat rides, taking in gorgeous sights, having romantic meals, and shopping. Of course, there’s also been some PDA, as the newlyweds can’t seem to keep their hands off of one another.

Even though it’s clear that the couple had a great honeymoon, a source close to them revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they’re looking forward to getting home. “Getting away together to Italy is romantic but really for them, the most romantic thing is creating a life together as husband and wife,”  the insider said.

More From Our Partners

ad