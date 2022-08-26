J.Lo Rocks Orange Dress To Go Shopping With Ben Affleck On Italy Honeymoon: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /London Entertainment / SplashNews

Jennifer Lopez, 53, has been wearing the best outfits on her honeymoon to Italy with Ben Affleck, 50. The Bronx native rocked a stylish orange dress with an open back cutout as she toured the village of Menaggio with her husband on August 25. The couple stopped at a luxury furniture and home decor store called Decio ImmagineCasa after they grabbed ice cream nearby.

J.Lo’s look for the shopping date also included a chic pair of oversized wire-frame sunglasses, Valentino’s V-Logo wicker side bag and her favorite TKEES leather flip flips. She let her hair down and continued to snack on her ice cream as she eagerly toured the Italian store, which offers great retail home good items.

Ben was dressed in a beige button down shirt and black jeans, along with black lace up shoes. The Argo actor rocked some sexy facial scruff, as well. Both Ben and J.Lo also appeared to wearing new matching chain bracelets. The couple posed for a photo with the shop owner, who called them “unexpected customers” on Instagram.

‘Bennifer’ jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon days after their lavish Georgia wedding. They went on romantic boat ride on Lake Como on August 23. Two days later, they lounged on the balcony of their friend George Clooney‘s lavish villa. Ben and J.Lo have been packing on plenty of PDA throughout these honeymoon outings, which is not shocking at all.

Th couple’s second wedding was held at Ben’s Riceboro, Georgia estate over a month after they officially became husband and wife in Las Vegas. For the Georgia wedding, Ben and J.Lo were surrounded by their family, including their five children, and their famous friends like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jane Fonda. J.Lo wore three dresses that were all custom made by Ralph Lauren on her wedding day.