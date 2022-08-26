J.Lo Rocks Orange Dress To Go Shopping With Ben Affleck On Italy Honeymoon: Photos

Jennifer Lopez wore a super fashionable outfit to go shopping at a luxury furniture and home decor store in Italy with her new husband, Ben Affleck.

By:
August 26, 2022 9:46AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez
View gallery
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck spotted shopping in Milan. A huge crowd waited outside the Brunello Cucinelli store to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds on their second honeymoon. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5334477 250822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Mimmo Carriero/IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Image Credit: Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /London Entertainment / SplashNews

Jennifer Lopez, 53, has been wearing the best outfits on her honeymoon to Italy with Ben Affleck, 50. The Bronx native rocked a stylish orange dress with an open back cutout as she toured the village of Menaggio with her husband on August 25. The couple stopped at a luxury furniture and home decor store called Decio ImmagineCasa after they grabbed ice cream nearby.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go shopping on their honeymoon to Italy on August 25 (Photo: Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /London Entertainment / SplashNews)

J.Lo’s look for the shopping date also included a chic pair of oversized wire-frame sunglasses, Valentino’s V-Logo wicker side bag and her favorite TKEES leather flip flips. She let her hair down and continued to snack on her ice cream as she eagerly toured the Italian store, which offers great retail home good items.

Ben was dressed in a beige button down shirt and black jeans, along with black lace up shoes. The Argo actor rocked some sexy facial scruff, as well. Both Ben and J.Lo also appeared to wearing new matching chain bracelets. The couple posed for a photo with the shop owner, who called them “unexpected customers” on Instagram.

Bennifer
Ben Affleck and Jennifer lopez on their honeymoon in Italy on August 25 (Photo: Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /London Entertainment / SplashNews)

‘Bennifer’ jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon days after their lavish Georgia wedding. They went on romantic boat ride on Lake Como on August 23. Two days later, they lounged on the balcony of their friend George Clooney‘s lavish villa. Ben and J.Lo have been packing on plenty of PDA throughout these honeymoon outings, which is not shocking at all.

Th couple’s second wedding was held at Ben’s Riceboro, Georgia estate over a month after they officially became husband and wife in Las Vegas. For the Georgia wedding, Ben and J.Lo were surrounded by their family, including their five children, and their famous friends like Matt DamonJimmy Kimmel, and Jane Fonda. J.Lo wore three dresses that were all custom made by Ralph Lauren on her wedding day.

More From Our Partners

ad