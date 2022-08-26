Jennifer Lopez Feels ‘On Top Of The World’ After Marrying Ben Affleck: She’s ‘So Happy’

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are in Italy enjoying their honeymoon after walking down the aisle in front of friends and family in Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to a person close to the happy couple, they had to really work their schedules to make their honeymoon happen, and it paid off. “Ben and Jennifer will both head straight back to work after their honeymoon. He’s still in the middle of editing his Nike movie and she’s about to start shooting her new Netflix show [Atlas], so their schedules are very tight, they had to do a lot of juggling to fit everything in,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But the good news is Jennifer’s shooting here [in Los Angeles] so they’ll be coming home to each other every night. It was originally going to shoot in Canada so this is much better for newlywed life.”

The source added that the honeymoon is “romantic” and they’re enjoying their alone time and much-deserved break from reality together. “Getting away together to Italy is romantic but really for them, the most romantic thing is creating a life together as husband and wife,” they explained. “They both have a ton going on with work and with the kids’ new school year and then on top of that the remodel. A lot of people would be stressed but Jennifer’s very serene about it all. She’s just so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck, she’s on top of the world.” How sweet!

As noted above, Ben and Jen tied the knot last Saturday in a second wedding celebration and adorably included their kids by having all five of them help walk them down the aisle. Ben shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner (who was invited to their big day but could not make it due to work obligations): daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Meanwhile, Jennifer has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who was spotted in Miami during the “Waiting for Tonight” singer’s wedding.

The Marry Me actress and Argo star legally tied the knot on July 16 at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, where two of their children were present. They then jetted off on their first honeymoon to Paris, which was a family affair that included Emme and Ben’s two girls. Emme’s twin, Max, and Ben’s son Samuel were not photographed on the trip. The happy family was spotted out and about during their vacation several times, such as when they took a boat ride on the River Seine.

The Italian getaway seems to be an adult-only affair. Ben and Jen were seen taking a white motorboat across Lake Como on Aug. 23, during which they cozied up at the stern of the boat. Congrats to the once-again newlyweds!