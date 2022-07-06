Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands On the Set of His New Nike Movie

Jennifer Lopez, 52, was once again spotted visiting her fiancé, Ben Affleck, 49, on the set of his untitled Nike project on June 5. The adorable duo held hands as they walked through the California set, on which Ben’s 16-year-old daughter Violet was also seen. Jennifer looked sleek and stylish in a pair of high-waisted white flare jeans and a fitted black long-sleeved top. She paired the adorable ensemble with black wedge heels. She styled her hair up in a high bun and added some sparkle with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Ben wore a black hoodie, cozy-looking blue pants, and sneakers.

J.Lo was last seen visiting Ben on the same set on June 27 with her 14-year-old daughter Emme in tow. Jennifer looked ready to work in a pair of high-waisted flared jeans and a peasant-style blouse tucked in, while Emme looked like a stylish skater girl in cargo-style jeans and a tie-dye tee. Ben sweetly walked with Jennifer and his future stepdaughter and even lovingly put his arm around her. The mother-daughter duo also showed up on set in mid-June. Ben and the Marry Me star sweetly held hands as they got some quality time in. Jennifer rocked a flowy white sundress with crochet and lace details and a knitted gray robe. Ben donned a casual pair of jeans and a maroon tee. Jennifer was also spotted with Emme, who wore a comfy-looking ensemble of brown cargo pants and a long-sleeve black tee.

The “On the Floor” singer and Ben have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles recently as well as they search for their dream home together so all their kids can come together as one comfortably. For instance, in May, they were seen touring a $68 million mansion alongside Jennifer’s sister, Lynda.

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split, Reunion & 2nd Engagement Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003 *EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss and hug while meeting at Soho House in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 23 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” a source close to the happy couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc. They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

As mentioned above, Jen has a 14-year-old daughter Emme and her twin, Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. So far, it seems like the kids are getting along quite well, as in early June, they were seen bonding at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, where they shopped for home furnishings and enjoyed some frozen yogurt.