Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands On The Set Of His New Nike Project

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is supporting her man! She was seen visiting her fiancé, Ben Affleck, 49, on the set of an untitled project between him and Nike. The couple sweetly held hands while Ben was on a break. In the photos, Jennifer rocked an elegant bohemian-style white summer dress with a knitted gray cover-up on top. She also sported chunky shoes while wearing her caramel-colored locks in a loose bun. Ben looked casual in a maroon tee and blue jeans.

The “On The Floor” singer’s 14-year-old daughter Emme was also spotted on set and kept things casual in a black long-sleeved shirt and trendy brown cargo pants. But the best part? The mother and daughter pair also adorably held hands while taking a stroll to see Emme’s future stepfather.

Jennifer shares her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. She got married to Marc in 2004, but the pair announced their divorce in 2011.

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Out With Each Other's Kids: See Photos West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* **USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy dinner out at Mexican restaurant Tacos tu Madre in Westwood, Los Angeles. The famous couple brought Jennifer's son Max for the outing on Tuesday, and paused to share a kiss as they got into the car. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Jlo,Ben Affleck,Maximilian David Muniz Ref: SPL5310993 180522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The “I’m Real” singer then went on to rekindle her romance with fellow Gili star Ben Affleck. Once known as a Hollywood power couple called “Bennifer” from 2002 to 2004, they got back together in 2021. Fast forward to April of 2022, and Jennifer and Ben are now engaged!

Emme and Max are growing up fast, and Ben has three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, it appears that the blended family is getting along well, and J-Lo and Ben do not plan on having any children together. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.

“Ben and J.Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids. They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them,” the insider added.

It looks like the family dynamic between everyone has been peaceful, and there are no harsh feelings between J-Lo and Ben’s ex. “They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her,” the source also explained.