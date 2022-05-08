Jennifer Lopez Shares 2003 Throwback With Ben Affleck Wishing Their Moms Happy Mother’s Day: Watch

Who would’ve though that Hollywood’s hottest couple in 2003 would still be Hollywood’s hottest couple almost 20 years later? In a throwback video posted to her official Twitter account, Jennifer Lopez shared an intimate moment with her past and current beau Ben Affleck. In the fun clip, the two are seen celebrating Mother’s Day at a basketball game in 2003!
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/dJJOxJufFq
— jlo (@JLo) May 8, 2022
“Happy Mother’s Day mommy! I love you!” J-Lo exclaims while waving to the camera before blowing a kiss. Sitting next to his then girlfriend in the crowd, Ben said: “Happy Mothers Day! Happy Mother’s Day. We love you,” in unison with her voice. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!!” the “I’m Real” singer excitedly captioned the video on Twitter.
In the video, Jennifer rocked an adorably 2003 reminiscent long bob haircut with caramel highlights, and wore a striped blouse with a flared collar. Ben accompanied her in Y2K glory by wearing an olive green graphic tee over a long sleeved white shirt.
On this Mother’s Day, Jennifer and Ben are both proud parents themselves. Jennifer has two children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, the “Gone Girl” actor has three children, two daughters named Violet and Seraphina, and one son named Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. J-Lo reportedly has a good connection with Ben’s kids, especially his youngest Samuel, according to an exclusive Hollywoodlife source.
However, Bennifer have no plans to have another baby together as a couple, another exclusive source told Hollywoodlife. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” said the source.
Jennifer and Ben began dating in 2002 while filming the movie Gigli, and got engaged the same year. Their first split occurred in 2004 before they got the chance to officially tie the knot, and they both went off to marry other people. However, both marriages ended up resulting in divorce, and Jennifer and Ben proceeded to rekindle their relationship years later. They were photographed together as a couple in the Summer of 2021, and went Instagram official on her 52nd birthday on July 24. And of April 2022, Jennifer announced that she and Ben are engaged!