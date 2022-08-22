Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.

Matt, who has been best friends with Ben since they were children, dressed pretty casual for the plane ride home. He wore a short-sleeved blue T-shirt, a pair of black jeans, and a black baseball cap. Matt also sported a black backpack over his shoulder as he boarded the plane with his loved ones. His gorgeous wife Luciana wore a cropped white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The Damon family arrived in Georgia on Friday, August 19 for the start of the three-day wedding celebration at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate. Matt has been so supportive of his BFF’s reconciled romance with J.Lo, telling Extra back in July that he was “just so happy” for Ben. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them,” Matt said. The following month, Matt was asked on The Carlos Watson Show if he thought “Bennifer” would go the distance, and he replied, “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am. They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now.”

Ben, 50, and Jen, 53, had their big wedding bash over a month after they officially tied the knot at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The guest list for the private reception in Riceboro, Georgia included Ben’s mom Christopher Anne Boldt, Jen’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, and the couple’s five children. Ben’s brother Casey Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were not in attendance.

The “Bennifer” love story has truly been one for the ages. They originally got together after working on the movie Gigli in 2002, but called off their engagement before they could get married in 2003. Two decades later, Ben and Jen found their way back to each other and now they are officially husband and wife!