Matt Damon Takes A Stroll With Wife Luciana & Rarely-Seen 3 Daughters On Italian Vacation: Photos

It’s not every day that one sees Matt Damon and his daughters out and about in the world, but Tuesday (July 12) was a special day. Matt, 51, and his family – wife Luciana Barroso and daughters Isabella Damon, Stella Damon, Gia Damon, and Alexia Barroso – visited Capri on an Italian holiday. The Good Will Hunting star was first spotted aboard a yacht with some friends before joining the family on land. From there, Matt led Luciana, 45, Alexia, 23, Isabella, 16, Gia, 13, and 11-year-old Stella for a beautiful stroll through the island’s streets.

Matt dressed casually for this outing and joined daughter Gia aboard a vehicle. The young teen cast a look toward the paparazzi, proving that she inherited her father’s steely-eyed glare (proving that if they reboot the Jason Bourne franchise in ten years, she could be a viable candidate to take over her father’s role.)

This is a rare sighting for the Damon family, as both Matt and Luciana have worked hard to maintain their privacy and shield their children from the pressures of fame. In May 2020, Matt and his family were stranded in Dalkey, Ireland, due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was overseas to shoot a film, and when everything shut down, he found “how great this place was and how protective everyone here is,” he told Dublin Radio Station Spin 1038, per the Irish Examiner.

“This is one of the most beautiful places we have ever been,” he said. “Obviously what is going on in the world is horrible. But I am with my family. I have got my kids. We have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for eight weeks. We have live human beings teaching our kids.”

Matt recently reunited with longtime friend and collaborator Ben Affleck. The two are working on a biopic of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Nike’s efforts to sign rising basketball star Michael Jordan to a shoe contract in the mid-1980s, a move that spawned a global sneaker industry. The two were photographed together on set on June 30, looking excited to yet again team up for another project.