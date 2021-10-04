Matt Damon Takes Daughters Alexia, Isabella & Stella To A Harry Styles Concert In NYC — Photos

Dad’s night out! The 50-year-old action movie star took his daughters to the British rocker’s concert in New York City for a family affair.

He’s not like a regular dad, he’s a cool dad! Matt Damon took his three daughters, Alexia, 22, Isabella, 15, and Stella, 10, out for a Harry Styles concert on Sunday, October 3 at Madison Square Garden, proving his bona fides as one of the best dads in town. The Bourne Identity star went casual for the occasion, wearing a short-sleeved black button down shirt over a white T-shirt, fitted, dark grey jeans, and a black baseball cap.

The three girls looked concert-ready with ’90s-style looks, as two of the daughters sported black Converse sneakers — perfect for a rock concert. The girls were also accompanied by a family friend wearing a blue New York Giants jersey.

Matt may have been there for his girls on Sunday evening, but his girls have also been there for their dad. The Stillwater actor found himself in some controversy lately, as he shared with The Sunday Times that he had been using the homophobic “f-slur” until his daughters told him it wasn’t okay. Amid the backlash, Anthony Allen Ramos, a spokesman for GLAAD, said at the time, “There needs to be accountability at a time when anti-LGBTQ slurs remain rampant today and can fuel discrimination and stereotypes, especially when used by those outside of the community to defame or describe LGBTQ people,” per Just Jared.

Matt responded to the outrage by noting that he had never used the slur in a demeaning way and showed his solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community against any “hostility.”

“I have never called anyone ‘f****t’ in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening,” Matt said in a statement. “I do not use slurs of any kind. I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires active movement toward justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself ‘one of the good guys.’ And given that open hostility against the LGBTQ+ community is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community.”