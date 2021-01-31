Matt Damon, 50, Wife & Adorable Daughters Meet Chris Hemsworth’s Family For Playdate — See Pics

Matt Damon looked so buff as he and wife Luciana Barroso caught some rays in Bryon Bay, Australia after spending two weeks isolating at a luxe mansion.

Matt Damon, 50, was looking buff as he enjoyed a day with his family on Jan. 30! The Bourne Identity actor just finished an isolated two-week quarantine with his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, and their three daughters Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, in Australia where he’s going to be shooting Thor: Love and Thunder. Matt and his family were seen meeting up with his co-star Chris Hemsworth‘s wife Elsa Pataky, 44, and their twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 6 — see the photos on Daily Mail here.

Matt looked happy and relaxed as he hung out in the gorgeous Byron Bay, where Chris and Elsa live in a $20 million mansion. The group headed to a playground by Lennox Beach where the kids had a blast on the swings! At one point, Matt — who wore a t-shirt that read “Old King’s Poker Club,” chino shorts and sunglasses — even helped push the kids on a tire. One of Chris and Elsa’s twins hilariously sat on the lap of Matt’s daughter for the moment while eldest Isabella looked on.

Luciana and Elsa — who stunned in a coral pair of knit shorts, yellow crop top and fedora hat — could also be seen enjoying some girl time as they went for a barefoot stroll. For her part, Luciana wore a sleveless purple dress with a floral pattern and held onto a brown paper shopping bag. At one point, the brunette also had a side bag to carry some belongings, keeping her eyes shielded behind a pair of designer sunglass frames.

Matt and Luciana completed the government mandated two-week quarantine in a AirBnB mansion that reportedly cost $7,000/night. The luxe French Chateau inspired property overlooks the ocean and includes a swimming pool, tennis courts and four bedrooms. The family flew into the country by private jet before isolating at the home, where they also had security, meals, and regular medical checks in compliance with Australia’s stringent COVID-19 rules.

Chris was not present for the family day as the 37-year-old is currently shooting Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, which is about a 90 minute flight or eight hour drive. The Taika Waititi directed film also stars Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman. Previously, Matt appeared in Thor: Ragnarok as a fictional Loki, but he’s believed to be playing a new role in the upcoming 2022 flick.