Liam Hemsworth Cozies Up To GF Gabriella Brooks On Romantic Hike In Australia — See Pic

Liam Hemsworth and his lady love, Gabriella Brooks, looked completely content as they enjoyed a hike near Byron Bay. The hot young couple spent some downtime breaking a sweat and enjoying the outdoors, and you can see the pic here!

There’s nothing like the great outdoors, and we cannot image enjoying it any other way than with the one you love. Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, took advantage of the beautiful weather in Australia as the private pair was spotted in Byron Bay for a hike near Cape Byron’s gorgeous lighthouse. The athletic couple looked fit and trim, with Liam sporting a gray T-shirt and black shorts and a baseball cap, while Gabriella wore an all-black ensemble with spandex bike shorts and a black crop top. The two even held their shoes, feeling the ground beneath their bare feet.

Liam and Gabreilla’s romance has been going strong for months, and has even survived the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two isolated together in their native Australia starting in March at Liam’s home on Phillips Island. The couple’s excursion to Byron Bay wasn’t unfamiliar to the two Aussies either, as Liam’s brothers — Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Westworld actor Luke Hemsworth — each have homes in the costal town with their families. And the Hemsworth clan has a reputation for being incredibly laid back and easygoing, which, coincidentally, drew Liam to Gabriella at the start of their relationship.

“Liam and Gabriella have pretty much spent all of the quarantine together in Australia and it’s been working well for them,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She’s very easygoing and loves the relaxed beach life just like Liam. She even surfs with him which is huge for him, he loves that they can share that. And everyone in his family really likes her, she fits right in with them all.”

Indeed, Liam’s new romance with Gabriella appears to be quite the departure from his previous relationship with Miley Cyrus. Liam and Miley’s courtship and eventual marriage was highly publicized after the two met on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song. After years of on-again, off-again dating, the two finally married in December 2018, only to divorce less than two years after their marriage — finalized in January 2020.

Now that the actor is completely committed to Gabriella, Liam is taking his time to enjoy their flourishing romance as it continues to get more serious with each passing day. “Liam isn’t going to rush anything,” the source reiterated. “But he seems really happy with Gabby.”