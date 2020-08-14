‘Good Will…Surfing?’ Matt Damon grabbed his board – but not his shirt – when he and his family hit the beach for some relaxing fun on the waves and the sand.

Who knew a kid from Massachusetts could catch a wave? Matt Damon, 49, went surfing with his family in the clear waters of Malibu on Aug. 13. The Good Will Hunting star/Jimmy Kimmel’s nemesis was spotted along with his wife, Luciana Barroso, 44, and their kids. (He and Luciana have three daughters together: Isabella, 14, Gia, 11, and Stella, 9.) While out in the ocean, Matt wore a wetsuit – gotta avoid that surf rash, brah – but back on dry land, he rolled the top down to give his bare chest some sun. For a man who turns 50 this October, Matt looks fantastic. He should – surfing, after all, is a great way to stay in shape.

Matt has spent the summer on the beach. In July, he joined Isabella and Gia for a beach trip. Opting to swim rather than surf, Matt rocked a pair of shorts instead of a wetsuit. Thus, he put his chest and arms on display. Weeks later, Matt went on a solo beach outing. The Jason Bourne star decided to get away from the stress of the world and just go surfing. When he took a break from the waves, he rolled down the wetsuit, took a breather, and showed off that barrel chest of his.

The last few months haven’t been fun all fun for Matt. In May, he revealed that his stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso, tested positive for COVID-19. This diagnosis prevented her from traveling to Ireland with Matt and the rest of the family in March (he’s filming Ridley Scott’s new movie, The Last Duel, there), which prevented her from being stranded in Ireland. Though travel restrictions prevented the Damons from returning home, Matt, in a call to Irish radio station SPIN 1038, said he wasn’t all that upset.

“This is one of the most beautiful places we have ever been,” he said, per CNN. “I can’t think of any place I’d rather want to be in a 2km radius of. It feels a little like a fairy tale here.”

There must be something about Boston boys falling in love with Southern California’s beaches because Mark Wahlberg is a well-known beach bum (though, no one would call him “bum” to his face.) If Mark, 49, has a chance to take off his shirt and dive into the waters, he will. It doesn’t need to be on the beach. While he and his wife, Rhea Durham, 42, were vacationing near a lake on Aug. 10, the couple took a picture together. Mark, once again, was without a shirt, but that didn’t bother him. He had his “everything” – aka the lovely term he used to describe Rhea – by his side.