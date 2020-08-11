Mark Wahlberg set both ‘husband goals’ AND ‘gym goals’ in one pic. While celebrating his beloved wife, Rhea Durham, the ‘Daddy’s Home star also showed off his incredible set of abs.

“My [heart emoji],” Mark Wahlberg, 49, captioned the photo of posted to Instagram on Aug. 10. In the picture, a shirtless Mark is seen standing next to Rhea Durham, 42, with a gorgeous lake in the background. During this trip out to the water, Rhea opted for a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, with her hair put in a messy-but-stylish up-do. Mark’s styling only consisted of a pair of sunglasses and swim trunks covered in sharks, but when you’re packing a six-pack like him, what else do you need?

“Amazing wonderful picture beautiful,” wrote one fan, echoing the sentiment of many in the comments section. “You two are beautiful.” “Favorite couple.” “Love the trunks! [shark emoji]” “Yall are sooo cute.” These lovely messages matched the one that Mark himself posted on Aug. 1 in honor of his and Rhea’s 11th wedding anniversary. With a flourish of emojis – ranging from hearts to “blowing kisses” to “prayer hands” – Mark said that after more than a decade together, he and Rhea were “just getting started.” He thanked her for “being my everything,” before channeling Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story by promising their love will go to “infinity and beyond.”

Wherever their love takes them, one thing is for sure: Mark will leave his shirt behind. More often than not, the Transformers star has been seen bare-chested, but as the saying goes – “when you’ve got it, flaunt it.” For a man one-year removed from 50, he still looks like he did back when he was modeling Calvin Klein underwear, and he started off 2020 by putting his chiseled chest on display in Hawaii. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mark was responsible and self-quarantined with the rest of his family. However, he still gave his fans a look at his bare buff bod – but in a way that no one expected.

“It only took me 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything,” Mark captioned a June 29 IG post, one that showed his back covered in bumps, welts, and rashes. The 49-year-old seemingly took this time in lockdown to undergo an allergy test, and well, yeah. It appears that Mark is allergic to everything.

Don’t expect this new diagnosis to slow Mark down. His new movie, Good Joe Bell, will have its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival in September, and he just opened his 46th Wahlburgers location in Key West. But, despite all this professional success, Mark tells Keys Weekly that he’s never lost focus on what really matters in life. “At the end of the day,” says Mark, “I really want to be remembered as a great father and a great husband. My family is what is most important, and they keep me grounded.”