Mark Wahlberg, 48, Hits The Beach Shirtless In Hawaii — See Sexy Pics

Mark Wahlberg is truly the gift that keeps on giving as the hunky actor was once again spotted out shirtless while enjoying some time in Hawaii after the New Year.

What. A. Stud! Mark Wahlberg, 48, has kicked off the 2020 decade by being practically being shirtless as much as possible (and we aren’t complaining at all). The Boogie Nights actor appeared to be in the best of spirits when he was spotted walking around with one of his muscle-bound friends after competing in the Hawaii Sony Open Pro-Am (golf tournament) in Honolulu on January 8. His ripped figure was on display in nothing but a pair of blue board shorts and Gucci flip flops as he enjoyed the sunny outing in the beautiful state. It’s truly mind-boggling that Mark is the age that he is as his physique and gorgeous face are still reminiscent of his Marky Mark days that date all the way back to the early 90’s.

Mark was later seen taking a dip into the water where he emerged dripping wet and looking absolutely fantastic. The father-of-four has spent most of his time lately in vacation-type areas where his glistening abs have been on display in each place he hits. He and his wife Rhea Durham, 41, relaxed on the beach in The Barbados on December 28. The former model gave him a run for his money in the body department by wearing a sexy swimsuit where her butt was almost completely exposed!

He was also joined by his son Brendan, 11, during their international vacation in the Caribbean island. They were spotted tussling with one another where they were all smiles amid the country’s clear blue waters. The Oscar nominee accessorized his purple board shorts look with a blinged out watch and stunner shades as their aquatic adventure continued.

Mark recently bulked his body up after a six month transformation where the results were seriously jaw-dropping. He posted an Instagram photo of his new and improved figure which left fans totally stunned after seeing all that beefcake. “Omg I looooovvveee you,” one follower in the comments section.