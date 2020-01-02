Mark Wahlberg, 48, Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs While Goofing Around In The Ocean With Son Brendan, 11

Mark Wahlberg looked like he was having an absolute blast with his son Brendan when the two were spotted playing around in the ocean during their Barbados vacation!

Ringing in the New Year Caribbean style! Mark Wahlberg, 48, and his incredibly amazing rock-hard abs were once again on display while he was out and about with his son Brendan, 11, in The Barbados on January 2. They were spotted enjoying a cute father/son moment together in the ocean where they playfully tussled around with both of them having a big smile on their face. The Oscar-nominated actor showed off his amazing body in nothing but a pair of dark blue swim trunks and a massive necklace with a big cross in the middle of it. He also wore some serious bling bling during his international vacation by rocking a sparkly watch that only added to the overall look he exhibited at the beach.

Mark and his abs are like peanut butter and jelly… they just go so well together! And he’s been doing a great job at letting us see them in all their glory for a very long time now. He was spotted out days earlier in the West Indies hotspot with his equally gorgeous wife Rhea Durham, 41, where the longtime married couple enjoyed some fun in the sun with one another on December 28. Mark was shirtless yet again although she did steal a bit of the spotlight from him by wearing a revealing bathing suit where her butt was almost totally exposed!

Although the Boogie Nights actor has always been fit he did undergo an intense six month body transformation where the results were absolutely incredible to witness. He took to his Instagram on December 19 to show off the results of the program he worked with where his enviable body looked unreal in a low-rise pair of black jeans. “Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!!”, he captioned the pic. “Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing.”

Mark is proving that age is just a number with his fit physique and fans and celebs have taken notice. He posted another shirtless snap of his droolworthy figure in August 2019 that even caught the attention of NFL legend Tom Brady, 42, who jokingly asked him to join his team The New England Patriots after seeing his incredible pic!

His body has been one that’s been admired ever since his rapping days as Marky Mark in the early 90’s. Let’s not forget those iconic Calvin Klein pics of him in just his underwear as well. Keep doing what you’ve been doing Mark… it’s clearly working!