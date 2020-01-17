Mark Wahlberg once again made fans lose their minds after he shared a video of him flexing his muscles sans shirt!

Mark Wahlberg, 48, is truly the gift that keeps on giving in the aesthetics department. The Boogie Nights actor posted an Instagram video on January 17 where he looks to be challenging Dr. Mehmet Oz, 59, while showing off his bulging muscles. This appears to be part of something that started earlier this week after the talk show host said that he’d crush Mark in a one legged push up contest all because the Oscar nominee disagreed with his remark that we should do away with breakfast all together. Regardless, fans were glued into the clip as they salivated over every move Mark made as he trash talked without his shirt on. “What a body! He could easily make you melt in a heartbeat… I get weak in my knees always,” one follower wrote. “You don’t age it’s disturbing!” another chimed in. “Ugh fountain of youth apparently found and you’re drinking all its water! Please share!”

The father-of-four has been spotted in various states of undress over the past month and we are here for it. He showed off his impressive body during a family vacation in The Barbados on December 28 where his incredible abs were on display in nothing but a pair of multi-colored board shorts. His wife, ex-model Rhea Durham, 41, stole some spotlight from him in a sexy swimsuit where her enviable booty could be spotted from far, far away!

He also had an adorable bonding moment with his son Brendan, 11, during their international vacay. He was seen wrestling with him in the country’s clear blue waters where the two appeared to be having a blast with one another. Mark’s Adonis-like bod looked incredible in a pair of dark blue swim trunks and a massive necklace with a big cross in the middle of it.

He spent some time away from his family, once again shirtless, during his trip to Honolulu, Hawaii on January 8. Mark took a dip in the water with some of his pals after he competed in the Hawaii Sony Open Pro-Am (golf tournament). Keep these moments coming, Mark, we aren’t tired of them just yet!