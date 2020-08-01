Mark Wahlberg Writes Sweet Dedication To His ‘Everything’ Rhea Durham On 11th Wedding Anniversary

Mark Wahlberg is just as in love with Rhea Durham as the day they tied the knot in 2009, and he penned a sweet message in celebration of their anniversary.

Mark Wahlberg has paid tribute to his stunning wife Rhea Durham on their wedding anniversary. The actor penned a sweet message when he took to Instagram on August 1 in celebration of their 11 years together. “Happy 11th anniversary. just getting started. thanks for being my everything. infinity and beyond,” he captioned a black and white throwback photo of the couple, adding a series of red heart emojis. The 49-year-old Patriots Day star leaned in close to his lady love in the snap, which was seemingly taken in the early days of their romance.

Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section of the snap to congratulate the pair on the anniversary, more than a decade after they said “I do” at the Beverly Hills’ Good Shepherd Catholic Church. “Awesome… Much Love to you both and your family,” one fan wrote, while another joked, “That should be me.”

It comes one month after Mark showed off his buff physique on Instagram — but for reasons one might not expect. “It only took me 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything,” he captioned his June 29 post. In the pic, the Departed star posed shirtless with his back to the camera. The markings on his skin indicated he was getting an allergy test, and the rashes on his back confirmed what he said: Mark’s allergic to everything. Hopefully, he’s not allergic to praise, because some fans couldn’t help themselves in the comment section.

“Seriously, he’s almost 50. Like how.” “Lololol, still my dream.” “Dammmm.” “That back tho.” Thankfully, the thirst was kept to a minimum, and most commenters remarked how they underwent similar experiences. “Learning how to live an entirely new lifestyle at this age isn’t easy,” one commenter said, while sending well-wishes to Mark on his skin journey.