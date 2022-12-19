Ben Affleck Gives Stepson Max, 14, A Sweet Hug & Kiss While Leaving The Studio: Photos

Ben Affleck and Max looked comfortable with each other when they showed off their bond with the affection as they walked outside a studio in Los Angeles, CA on Monday morning.

By:
December 19, 2022 6:59PM EST
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck gives Max a sweet hug and a kiss as he arrives at a local Studio in L.A Monday morning. The doting stepdad was seen sharing a sweet moment with Jennifer's 14 year old son whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. Ben was seen in brown corduroy pants, a cream sweater, sneakers and blazer as he headed out this morning. The actor will be celebrating his first Christmas with new wide, Jennifer Lopez this weekend. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Maximilian David Muniz BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and busy dad Ben Affleck has his hands full while enjoying a family fun day at the Beverly Hills farmer's market with his daughters Violet and Seraphina as well as J-Lo's daughter, Emme. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Vasquez / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife Jennifer Lopez‘s son Max‘s bond was on full display on Dec. 19. The actor and his stepson, 14, were photographed when they shared a hug and kiss as they walked outside of a studio in Los Angeles, CA. Ben wore a beige blazer over a light-colored sweater, black pants, and gray, blue, and white Nike sneakers during the memorable moment, while Max donned a gray hoodie, black pants, and gray slip-on Vans shoes.

Ben Affleck, Max
Ben and Max share their hug. (Vasquez / BACKGRID)

The outing comes just five months after Ben said “I do” with Max’s mother, Jennifer, 53. The husband and wife blended their families to make one big brood, which also includes Ben’s three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as Jennifer’s other child, Emme, 14, who is Max’s twin. Ben shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while J.Lo shares her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ben Affleck, Max
Another photo of Ben and Max outside the studio on Monday. (Vasquez / BACKGRID)

Ben and Max’s outing together comes a couple of months after a source told us the Good Will Hunting star had been very helpful with the kids during the time Jennifer was filming her new sci-fi movie, Atlas. “Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife in Oct. “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”

As they continue embracing life with their blended family, Ben and Jennifer make sure to take in solo time with each other. One of their most recent romantic moments was during their holiday party last weekend. Although they were surrounded by family and friends at the time, the lovebirds showed off their sparks when they sang a duet of John Legend’s “By Christmas Eve” at the fun-filled bash.

Videos of the special Christmas night were shared on Instagram and Ben and Jennifer’s love was on full display. In addition to their singing, which was accompanied by Stevie Mackey on piano, they shared a sweet kiss and hug that was followed by cheers from their guests.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad