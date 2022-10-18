How Ben Affleck Is ‘Stepping Up With The Kids’ As J.Lo Films Her New Movie

Ben Affleck, 50, loves being the perfect “family man” for Jennifer Lopez, 53, and their blended brood! Sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s really been “stepping up” when it comes to daddy duties. Ben shares kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Rounding out the perfectly blended family are JLo’s kids with Marc Anthony, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

In recent weeks Ben’s been spotted taking Emme and Seraphina out costume shopping ahead of Halloween, walking Samuel to school, and he was even photographed stopping by the Los Angeles set of Jennifer’s new sci-fi movie Atlas — with Emme in tow. According to our source, “Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework.”

Ben is plenty busy with his own Oscar winning career, but our source says, “any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.” As HollywoodLife previously reported Ben and Jennifer are both doing all they can to make sure their kids feel happy and secure in their new family — and that includes letting them “custom design” their bedrooms.

The superstar couple are currently renovating the $28 million Bel Air house that J.Lo has owned for years, and a source revealed that they’ve given their kids carte blanche when it comes to designing their bedrooms during the massive remodel. “It was Ben’s idea to stay in J.Lo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for J.Lo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”

“The grounds are like a park, their family can truly have privacy,” another insider said. “And Jennifer Garner lives 20 minutes away in Brentwood, so the location is ideal in that way too. It really makes so much sense because what they need to change can be done in this reno. The kids are all getting to custom design their rooms so it’s also a fun family project, they’re all excited.”

Ben and Jennifer legally married on July 16 in Las Vegas at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel. Then a month later, on August 20 they hosted a massive wedding celebration at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate for their closest family and friends.