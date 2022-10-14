Ben Affleck Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, On The Way To School: Photos

Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted walking his youngest child, son Samuel, to school on Friday, Oct. 14 in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The handsome matinee idol — who shares Sam with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 — rocked a casual ensemble of a black bomber jacket and jeans as he held hands with his adorable boy.

Just a few short weeks ago, Ben enjoyed some more father/son bonding time when he, once again, walked Samuel to school. The sunny jaunt came shortly after the adorable pair grabbed some ice cream in Santa Monica, following Ben’s Italian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez following the gorgeous couple’s star-studded wedding.

Speaking of Bennifer 2.0’s incredible wedding, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Garner was invited to the ceremony – but a previous engagement kept her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider said at the time of the wedding, “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Jennifer had already “congratulated” the couple on their wedding plans as she knew she wouldn’t be able to attend because of work. “Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source maintained. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom.”