Ben Affleck Shares Father-Son Moment With Son Samuel, 10, Before Dropping Him At School

No matter what’s going on with Ben Affleck – be it a new movie or enjoying life as a newlywed – the Dogma actor always makes time for his kids. On Thursday, Ben, 50, escorted his and Jennifer Garner’s son, Samuel Affleck, to school. Ben, dressed in a light-blue button-up shirt and blue slacks, carried an iced coffee while he and Samuel did the early morning walk. The 10-year-old lad looked sharp in a green blazer and blue pants as he carried his books in a trendy messenger bag.

This walk comes two weeks after the two were spotted out and about following Ben’s Italian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. Ben held his son’s hand as they took a stroll in Santa Monica. Ben rocked a blazer over a white dress shirt with cream-colored slacks for this little jaunt. The sunglasses really channeled that Italian vibe, a much different feel than the “scraggly beard and iced coffee” mood he had in these new photos. A few days before that, Ben and Samuel ran a few errands together.

J.Lo, 53, and Ben were married in a lavish wedding on Aug. 19, exchanging vows at his sprawling Riceboro estate outside Savannah, Georgia. This extravagant ceremony came two months after the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, a happy ending after a three-month engagement. Jen, in her On The JLo newsletter, reflected on the journey to this point and how this marriage helped to heal some “old wounds” that were still there following the pair’s first breakup in 2004.

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,” Jennifer Wrote. “I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”