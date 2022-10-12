Atlas is a science-fiction movie that centers around “a bleak-sounding future, where an AI soldier has determined that the only way to end war is to end humanity,” according to the film’s IMDB page. It’s directed by Brad Peyton and Jennifer acts alongside other great actors such as Sterling K. Brown, Simu Liu, and Lana Parrilla.

In addition to Atlas, Jennifer will also star in the films Shotgun Wedding, which is a comedy that also stars Josh Duhamel, and The Mother, in which she plays an assassin. Both films have a release date of early 2023, leaving the year pretty busy for the talented star.

When Jennifer’s not wowing with her acting skills, she’s doing so with her writing skills. The doting mother, who shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony, released her first children’s book on Oct. 11 and it’s already making a lot of headlines. The book, which is called Con Pollo, was co-authored with Jimmy Fallon, is bilingual and she took to Instagram to share the exciting news on the day it was released.

“My first children’s book with @JimmyFallon is out TODAY! I’m so proud of this fun little bilingual playtime adventure and I can’t wait for you to meet Pollo. Everything is always better #ConPollo, especially when starting kids off early to learn Spanish in a fun way!!!! ✨🐔🐤 Special thanks to @Dreasdoodles for her adorable illustrations bringing our story to life,” she wrote alongside a photo of her holding the book and smiling.