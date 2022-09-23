Jennifer Lopez In ‘The Mother’: Cast, Release Date, & Everything We Know About Netflix Film

Jennifer Lopez has been having an incredible year filled with love and happiness as she married her beau Ben Affleck following a reunion 20 years after their original split. The multihyphenate star, 51, is going to top off the stellar year with a new movie release too! J.Lo’s fans will get to see their queen return to all her acting glory in the action thriller The Mother, the first installment of the star’s 3-movie deal with Netflix.

As part of the streaming giant’s lineup, there is speculation The Mother may debut its first trailer at the streaming giant’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (September 24)! Last February, a super small tease of the film was included in Netflix’ 2022 Movie Preview Trailer, where Jennifer can be seen on a fishing boat on a remote location, where she looks as the camera and says, “Tonight is movie night.”

Before that “movie night” happens, let’s take a deep dive into The Mother. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Jennifer’s highly-anticipated movie, including the release date, cast, and more, below.

What Is ‘The Mother’ About?

A synopsis from Netflix reads: “Years ago, a deadly assassin was forced to go on the run, which forced her to give up her only daughter. Years later, the female assassin returns her order to protect her daughter from some extremely dangerous men.”

The action-packed thriller is said to be “in the spirit of the Luc Besson classic The Professional,” according to Deadline. That sounds about right, as The Professional saw a former assassin teaching his hitman craft to a young girl (Natalie Portman in her star-making role).

Who Is In the Cast?

J.Lo is the main star with her deadly assassin character. The daughter she is risking it all to protect is being played by newcomer Lucy Paez, who was last seen in Silencio, according to Variety. Omari Hardwick, who starred in Zach Snyder’s Army of the Dead, will be taking the role on an FBI agent. The Handmaid’s Tale star Joseph Fiennes will be playing one of the bad guys, as well as Gael García Bernal, star of such hits as “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” “Bad Education” and “Mozart in the Jungle,” Rounding out the cast is Paul Raci, who recently starred in Amazon’s Sound of Metal.

What Team Is Behind The Project?

Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green wrote the original screenplay with revisions by Straight Outta Compton‘s Andrea Berloff, per Deadline. The Mother will be directed by Niki Caro, known for Disney’s Mulan remake, The Zookeeper’s Wife and Whale Rider. Jennifer is also acting as producer alongside Elaine Goldsmith Thomas for Nuyorican Productions.

When Will ‘The Mother’ Debut?

There is no set date yet for the premiere of The Mother. The Netflix Tudum fan event on September 24 may shed some light on the mystery. As far as we know, it should be released by the end of 2022.

Is There Any Footage So Far?

While there has been no footage released as of yet, except for the small tease previously mentioned (above), Saturday’s Tudum event may surprise fans. The schedule for the Netflix tease party has been released and one of the allotted spaces revolves around The Mother, so fans might be surprised with more clips from the film.

What To Watch While You Wait

As The Mother sounds like a gritty tale, why not revisit some of Jennifer’s other dramatic movies while waiting for the premiere. Check her out in Hustlers, The Boy Next Door, and her star-making turn alongside George Clooney in 1998’s Out of Sight.