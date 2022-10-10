​Ben Affleck Hugs J.Lo’s Child Emme, 14, As They Depart Private Plane After Miami Trip

Ben Affleck was the ultimate doting stepfather as he shared a sweet embrace with Jennifer Lopez's child, Emme Muniz, on the steps of a private plane.

October 10, 2022
ben affleck emme muniz
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive back home in LA after spending some time in Miami. Ben was seen giving his step daughter a big hug after their flight on a private jet.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz returned home to Los Angeles on Oct. 9 after a trip to Miami. The trio was photographed departing a private plane as they arrived on the tarmac. Once at the bottom of the plane steps, Ben pulled Emme in for a big hug. The teenager was all smiles as they embraced their stepdad, who leaned down to get to Emme’s level. Meanwhile, Jennifer looked comfortable, yet stylish, in a pink crop top and matching sweats.

Jen and Ben were in Miami to attend a memorial service for JR Ridinger. JR’s wife, Loren Ridinger, is one of Jen’s close friends, and she was in town to support her after the loss of her husband. “Strength, beauty and grace,” Jen wrote on Instagram afterwards. “My beautiful friend has lost the love of her life of 30 plus years. Last year we celebrated JR’s life, and even though all the deep pain and endless tears of the past month we got to smile, reminisce and even #DanceAgain. He would’ve loved it. RIP JR…we got your girl.” The memorial was a star-studded affair, and Kim Kardashian was also in attendance.

Ever since Jen and Ben got back together in April 2021, they’ve been blending their families and have all gotten extremely close. Jen has two children (Emme and their twin brother, Max) with Marc Anthony, while Ben has three kids with ex, Jennifer Garner. J.Lo and Ben eloped in Las Vegas in July, and then followed it up with a ceremony attended by family and friends in Georgia in August.

The pair’s rekindled romance was 20 years in the making, as they were first together in the early 2000s. They got engaged at the end of 2002 and were set to marry on Labor Day weekend in 2003, but called off the wedding just days beforehand. They eventually went their separate ways in Jan. 2004, but found their way back to each other 17 years later.

