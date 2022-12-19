Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Team Up For A Christmas Duet & Share A Kiss At Their Holiday Party: Watch

A week before Christmas Eve, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held a star-studded party at their Hollywood home and gave every one of the A-listers in attendance a rare gift: a Bennifer duet! With Stevie Mackey seated at the piano, J.Lo, 53, entertained her guests, but she wasn’t the only one caroling. Ben, 50, grabbed a mic and joined his wife for a duet of John Legend’s “By Christmas Eve.” Ben put all his holiday spirit into the performance, which received applause and a smile from J.Lo.

During the festivities, J.Lo and Ben made sure to exchange more than gifts. In social media snaps of the event – captured by fan pages – the couple kisses passionately in the middle of the decorated room. The show of love also received a round of applause from the guests on-hand, which included such stars as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat.

The Christmas party comes days after Jennifer and Ben were spotted shopping with her son, Max. The trio hit up Brentwood on Dec. 12 for some last-minute purchases. Ben seemed very fatherly to J.Lo’s son, with the Dogma star putting his arm around the 14-year-old as they made their way back to the car. J.Lo made sure to sneak in a kiss before they drove away, an early Christmas present for her beau.

J.Lo will also play Santa Claus to Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner. “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas,” a source told HollywoodLife about Jennifer Garner and J.Lo. “they’ve got a great rapport. There’s real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.” J.Lo shares Max and his twin sister, Emme, with her ex, Marc Anthony. Jennifer Garner, 50, and Ben have three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and their 10-year-old son, Sam.

“Bennifer 2.0” kicked off in April 2021, when J.Lo reunited with Ben following her failed engagement with Alex Rodriguez. A year later, he proposed, she said yes, and they had a quickie marriage in Las Vegas. In August 2022, the couple had a more glamorous, formal ceremony at his Georgia estate. And while J.Lo has been wrapped up in this whirlwind love affair, she has also developed a kinship with the mother of Ben’s kids.

Jen and J.Lo. have “been growing closer since she and Ben reunited their romance, but J.Lo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening,” a second source told HL. “[J.Lo] grateful to have formed a really wonderful bond with Jen. They get along great, and things really couldn’t be better.”