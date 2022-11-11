Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.

Obviously, it’s quite a change for the 13 Going On 30 actress. Jen’s previous style was a classic, romantic long hair look. As seen in the photo BELOW, it fell down to her shoulder blades in a lovely, flowing style. She generally wore it in soft waves on red carpets all over Hollywood, but she was frequently known to wear it straight, or in a ponytail, while completing domestic errands like picking up her son Samuel Affleck, 10, from school.

Jennifer’s surprise style move comes several months after her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50, tied the knot with Marry Me star and pop icon Jennifer Lopez, 53, in a lavish ceremony at Ben’s sprawling estate in Georgia — after a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. Ben and the Alias star, who also share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina Rose, 13, parted ways officially in 2018 after their intimate Turks and Caicos wedding in 2005.

But none of it has affected Jennifer’s style, which always remains timeless and refined. And she makes no secret of when she feels the most beautiful. “When all my kids are piled on top of me, and after a workout and shower when you’re a little rosy,” she told RealSimple back in September.