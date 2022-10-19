Jennifer Garner Picks Up Her Adorable Son Samuel, 10, From School: Photo

Halfway to Friday! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her son Samuel, 10, after a busy day at school on Wednesday, October 19. The radiant actress, 50, held hands with her youngest child with Ben Affleck, also 50, as she retrieved him from his Southern California school in the heat of the unexpectedly warm autumn afternoon. In photos, Jennifer rocked a pair of casual light blue jeans and a white button up shirt as she held her son’s hand. She also wore sneakers, a watch, and a simple necklace and wore her brunette hair down. Jennifer also carried a navy blue jacket. Her only son Samuel, 10, happily walked along his mom’s side carrying several bags and wearing a green collared polo shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Jennifer and Ben also share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, but the afternoon moment before Jennifer took her son home was just for them. The domestic outing comes after Samuel got a new stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, 53, on August 20! While Ben and J.Lo were already married in a July Las Vegas ceremony, they had a second Georgia wedding, which included all of Ben’s kids with Jennifer Garner, as well as J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, both 14.

And so far, the coparenting arrangement between the families seems to be going well. In fact, the 13 Going On 30 star was “favorable” about the idea of Ben and Jen being married. “She acted completely favorable to it and even congratulated them,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the April news of J.Lo and Ben’s engagement. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo.”

And while the Juno star has her sweet moments with her kids, she admits she occasionally has…the opposite. “Kids who ignore you when you talk to them five times in a row. When they’re mean to each other. Or when they won’t try and they just like, lay on the floor,” she told PEOPLE about the irritations of parenting in March of 2021. “And then I realize I basically do the same thing. I mean, sometimes you just have to walk away from your kids. You don’t even have to announce it. Or you just say, ‘Oops. Hold on. I think somebody’s calling me in the other room.’ You just have to get away.”