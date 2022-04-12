Jennifer Garner’s Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Revealed

Following the news of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s engagement, a source is EXCLUSIVELY revealing to HL how Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, feels about the situation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just shared the news of their engagement last Friday, and Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner is “completely favorable” to the idea! “She acted completely favorable to it and even congratulated them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo.”

The source continued, “The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”