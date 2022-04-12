Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Revealed

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Following the news of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s engagement, a source is EXCLUSIVELY revealing to HL how Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, feels about the situation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just shared the news of their engagement last Friday, and Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner is “completely favorable” to the idea! “She acted completely favorable to it and even congratulated them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo.”

The source continued, “The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

Moreover, our insider noted that both Ben and Jen want to include their kids in the wedding parties, since they are “becoming like family now.” They also want Jen Garner herself to come to the wedding, considering the aforementioned information about the relationship between the three adults.

“She is a part of Ben’s family and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” the source shared. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.”

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez at the 'Marry Me' premiere